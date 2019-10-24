All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
2805 Palos Verdes Drive West

2805 Palos Verdes Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

2805 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Palos Verdes Estates (Lunada Bay) w/ Pool & Ocean Views! - This completely renovated home is located in a quiet location with beautiful ocean views in prestigious Palos Verdes Estates. The expansive ocean views are visible from the main living and kitchen areas, off the patio porch, or from the backyard area with heated oversized pool and jacuzzi! This four-bedroom, three-bathroom property has modern design tastes with lovely landscaped front and backyard areas. The driveway easily fits five cars, in addition it has a two-car garage. Arched ceilings and skylights along with hardwood flooring are throughout the home. The kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances (i.e. dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven) and garbage disposal. In addition, bathrooms have upgraded fixtures (ex. dual vanity sink, tiled showers, etc.). The home is equipped with two zone central heat and air conditioning, laundry room, recessed lighting, double pane Pella windows, euro cabinetry, LED lighting, smart controls, SONOS surround system, gas/regular fireplace, retractable screens off the back porch area, and a shuffleboard perfect for entertaining guests. The home comes partially furnished with brand new furniture but the owners are open to removing if incoming tenant has their own furniture. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Utilities are not included. Regular pool and gardening maintenance are provided. Pets may be considered providing the completion of a pet application and owner approval.

This home is in a great location! It is located within the excellent Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District and is only a few blocks away from the Lunada Bay Elementary School. The Lunada Canyon Trail is located just steps away and the Pacific Ocean is only 2000 feet away!

(RLNE5114552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

