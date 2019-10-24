2805 Palos Verdes Drive West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool shuffle board cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Palos Verdes Estates (Lunada Bay) w/ Pool & Ocean Views! - This completely renovated home is located in a quiet location with beautiful ocean views in prestigious Palos Verdes Estates. The expansive ocean views are visible from the main living and kitchen areas, off the patio porch, or from the backyard area with heated oversized pool and jacuzzi! This four-bedroom, three-bathroom property has modern design tastes with lovely landscaped front and backyard areas. The driveway easily fits five cars, in addition it has a two-car garage. Arched ceilings and skylights along with hardwood flooring are throughout the home. The kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances (i.e. dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven) and garbage disposal. In addition, bathrooms have upgraded fixtures (ex. dual vanity sink, tiled showers, etc.). The home is equipped with two zone central heat and air conditioning, laundry room, recessed lighting, double pane Pella windows, euro cabinetry, LED lighting, smart controls, SONOS surround system, gas/regular fireplace, retractable screens off the back porch area, and a shuffleboard perfect for entertaining guests. The home comes partially furnished with brand new furniture but the owners are open to removing if incoming tenant has their own furniture. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Utilities are not included. Regular pool and gardening maintenance are provided. Pets may be considered providing the completion of a pet application and owner approval.



This home is in a great location! It is located within the excellent Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District and is only a few blocks away from the Lunada Bay Elementary School. The Lunada Canyon Trail is located just steps away and the Pacific Ocean is only 2000 feet away!



(RLNE5114552)