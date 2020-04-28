All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
2765 Palos Verdes Drive N.
2765 Palos Verdes Drive N

2765 Palos Verdes Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

2765 Palos Verdes Drive North, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled charming Spanish home located in the heart of Valmonte. Expansive view of the the Palos Verdes golf course and scenic canyon. Kitchen and bathrooms just remodeled with attention to detail. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Includes a laundry room with a new washer/dryer. Private back flat backyard with landscaped hillside for privacy. Charming Spanish fountains and a detached two car garage. Located within the award winning Palos Verdes School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2765 Palos Verdes Drive N have any available units?
2765 Palos Verdes Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 2765 Palos Verdes Drive N have?
Some of 2765 Palos Verdes Drive N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2765 Palos Verdes Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
2765 Palos Verdes Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2765 Palos Verdes Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 2765 Palos Verdes Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 2765 Palos Verdes Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 2765 Palos Verdes Drive N offers parking.
Does 2765 Palos Verdes Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2765 Palos Verdes Drive N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2765 Palos Verdes Drive N have a pool?
No, 2765 Palos Verdes Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 2765 Palos Verdes Drive N have accessible units?
No, 2765 Palos Verdes Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 2765 Palos Verdes Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2765 Palos Verdes Drive N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2765 Palos Verdes Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2765 Palos Verdes Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.

