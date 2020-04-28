2765 Palos Verdes Drive N.

Beautifully remodeled charming Spanish home located in the heart of Valmonte. Expansive view of the the Palos Verdes golf course and scenic canyon. Kitchen and bathrooms just remodeled with attention to detail. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Includes a laundry room with a new washer/dryer. Private back flat backyard with landscaped hillside for privacy. Charming Spanish fountains and a detached two car garage. Located within the award winning Palos Verdes School District.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
