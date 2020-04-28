2765 Palos Verdes Drive N.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully remodeled charming Spanish home located in the heart of Valmonte. Expansive view of the the Palos Verdes golf course and scenic canyon. Kitchen and bathrooms just remodeled with attention to detail. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Includes a laundry room with a new washer/dryer. Private back flat backyard with landscaped hillside for privacy. Charming Spanish fountains and a detached two car garage. Located within the award winning Palos Verdes School District.