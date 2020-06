Amenities

Prestigious Palos Verdes Estates, Malaga Cove! condo 2Master-bedroom and 2bath. wake up to birds chirping, the Ocean breeze thru the eucalyptus trees. Walk to the Plaza, PV library, 3 minutes to beach, the Riviera. It's like being in another tranquil country. All remodeled, Italian tile & granite and stainless kitchen, Live and raise your kids here. Vacant to show.