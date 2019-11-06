All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
2501 Via Olivera
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

2501 Via Olivera

2501 Via Olivera · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Via Olivera, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
In command of your own castle is how you want to feel when you're at home and this is one of the few Palos Verdes homes which provide that feeling of safety, peace and harmony in a contemporary tranquil way.  Clean lines, dramatic volume, space and warmth.  As you step down toward the front door, to the right is a very private patio which you will discover is just outside of the formal dining room. What a great gathering place for parties or a quiet time to be secluded from the world.  Marble and hardwood floors exude a warmth that welcomes you into spacious living areas with cathedral ceilings.  The volume of space here bellows light and airiness made even more comfortable by dual zone cooling.  Apart from the other bedrooms, the master suite is luxurious and enjoys tremendous ocean views.  Downstairs we will find another master suite with a surprise, a butler's pantry! The family room and other 2 bedrooms downstairs create a perfect space for guests or children who need a place to quietly study.  You will love the open floor plan concept upstairs, the privacy of the street, integrated sound system and walking distance to Palos Verdes Intermediate School.  We can't wait for you to see this home. Make your private appointment today.   See virtual tour for details and features

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Via Olivera have any available units?
2501 Via Olivera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
Is 2501 Via Olivera currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Via Olivera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Via Olivera pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Via Olivera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 2501 Via Olivera offer parking?
No, 2501 Via Olivera does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Via Olivera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Via Olivera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Via Olivera have a pool?
No, 2501 Via Olivera does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Via Olivera have accessible units?
No, 2501 Via Olivera does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Via Olivera have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Via Olivera does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Via Olivera have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Via Olivera does not have units with air conditioning.
