2501 Via Olivera

In command of your own castle is how you want to feel when you're at home and this is one of the few Palos Verdes homes which provide that feeling of safety, peace and harmony in a contemporary tranquil way. Clean lines, dramatic volume, space and warmth. As you step down toward the front door, to the right is a very private patio which you will discover is just outside of the formal dining room. What a great gathering place for parties or a quiet time to be secluded from the world. Marble and hardwood floors exude a warmth that welcomes you into spacious living areas with cathedral ceilings. The volume of space here bellows light and airiness made even more comfortable by dual zone cooling. Apart from the other bedrooms, the master suite is luxurious and enjoys tremendous ocean views. Downstairs we will find another master suite with a surprise, a butler's pantry! The family room and other 2 bedrooms downstairs create a perfect space for guests or children who need a place to quietly study. You will love the open floor plan concept upstairs, the privacy of the street, integrated sound system and walking distance to Palos Verdes Intermediate School. We can't wait for you to see this home. Make your private appointment today. See virtual tour for details and features