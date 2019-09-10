2413 Vía Campesina

Amenities

LOCATION and QUALITY…A Rare opportunity to lease a custom built newer Townhome in the heart of Malaga Cove. This small charming 3 unit complex was custom built in 2000. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, WITH an ELEVATOR, exudes quality with the solid core doors, smooth plaster walls, double paned windows, 9 foot ceilings, and gleaming hardwood floors. The OPEN CONCEPT floor plan with 9 foot ceilings and arches gives this home a very spacious feeling from the moment you enter through your private gated courtyard. The baths feature custom stone fabrications with a separate tub and shower in each. FOUR sets of French doors open to balconies and patios. The family room opens to the kitchen and has a gas fireplace and French doors. A gourmet kitchen with Center Island has granite counters with a tumbled stone backsplash, stainless steel appliance and hardwood floors. You have a separate indoor laundry room, a two car garage with direct access to the home, covered guest parking spaces and lots of storage. Walk to everything…. steps to Malaga Cove Plaza, with restaurants, banks, post office, Ranch Market, shops, and across the street from the historic Malaga Cove library. Don’t miss this very special home. New stainless steel oven/ microwave and dishwasher in 2018

