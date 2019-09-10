All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
2413 Vía Campesina

2413 Via Campesina · No Longer Available
Location

2413 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
LOCATION and QUALITY…A Rare opportunity to lease a custom built newer Townhome in the heart of Malaga Cove. This small charming 3 unit complex was custom built in 2000. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, WITH an ELEVATOR, exudes quality with the solid core doors, smooth plaster walls, double paned windows, 9 foot ceilings, and gleaming hardwood floors. The OPEN CONCEPT floor plan with 9 foot ceilings and arches gives this home a very spacious feeling from the moment you enter through your private gated courtyard. The baths feature custom stone fabrications with a separate tub and shower in each. FOUR sets of French doors open to balconies and patios. The family room opens to the kitchen and has a gas fireplace and French doors. A gourmet kitchen with Center Island has granite counters with a tumbled stone backsplash, stainless steel appliance and hardwood floors. You have a separate indoor laundry room, a two car garage with direct access to the home, covered guest parking spaces and lots of storage. Walk to everything…. steps to Malaga Cove Plaza, with restaurants, banks, post office, Ranch Market, shops, and across the street from the historic Malaga Cove library. Don’t miss this very special home. New stainless steel oven/ microwave and dishwasher in 2018
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

