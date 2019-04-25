All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
2405 Via Sonoma
Last updated April 25 2019 at 5:35 PM

2405 Via Sonoma

2405 via Sonoma · No Longer Available
Location

2405 via Sonoma, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to your dream designer home! Your once in a life time opportunity to experience and enjoy living in an exquisitely remodeled home! This completely and meticulously remodeled home in 2010, is designed by well respected interior designer as his personal residence. This 4-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom over 3100 square foot masterpiece is located in the beautiful Monte Malaga neighborhood of the Palos Verdes Estates. The details of the remodeling are astonishing. The attention to details can be seen in every inch of this prestigious villa. The entire home has a personal touch, a story that thrills the more discriminating palette. This home features Venetian Plaster walls and ceilings, Upholstered walls, Crestron Music System, Antique limestone fireplace, Antique sink and hood in the kitchen, custom hand painted Tera Cotta tiles throughout, high end Rohl and Waterstone plumbing fixtures, Naos Forge custom lighting in the kitchen, French oak wood flooring, Walker Zanger brown limestone on counters and flooring borders and custom European hand glazed cabinets, just to name a few! The home has used a neutral palette that enjoys views of the stunning lush landscaping and greenery which is as glamorous as the inside. Enjoy the outdoor living in your private expansive backyard by the pool and SPA with beautifully designed BBQ area and outdoor fireplace, all designed for entertaining. This home will stand the test of time and is sure to spellbind at first entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Via Sonoma have any available units?
2405 Via Sonoma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 2405 Via Sonoma have?
Some of 2405 Via Sonoma's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Via Sonoma currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Via Sonoma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Via Sonoma pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Via Sonoma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 2405 Via Sonoma offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Via Sonoma offers parking.
Does 2405 Via Sonoma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Via Sonoma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Via Sonoma have a pool?
Yes, 2405 Via Sonoma has a pool.
Does 2405 Via Sonoma have accessible units?
No, 2405 Via Sonoma does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Via Sonoma have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 Via Sonoma does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Via Sonoma have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 Via Sonoma does not have units with air conditioning.
