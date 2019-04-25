2405 Via Sonoma

Amenities

Welcome to your dream designer home! Your once in a life time opportunity to experience and enjoy living in an exquisitely remodeled home! This completely and meticulously remodeled home in 2010, is designed by well respected interior designer as his personal residence. This 4-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom over 3100 square foot masterpiece is located in the beautiful Monte Malaga neighborhood of the Palos Verdes Estates. The details of the remodeling are astonishing. The attention to details can be seen in every inch of this prestigious villa. The entire home has a personal touch, a story that thrills the more discriminating palette. This home features Venetian Plaster walls and ceilings, Upholstered walls, Crestron Music System, Antique limestone fireplace, Antique sink and hood in the kitchen, custom hand painted Tera Cotta tiles throughout, high end Rohl and Waterstone plumbing fixtures, Naos Forge custom lighting in the kitchen, French oak wood flooring, Walker Zanger brown limestone on counters and flooring borders and custom European hand glazed cabinets, just to name a few! The home has used a neutral palette that enjoys views of the stunning lush landscaping and greenery which is as glamorous as the inside. Enjoy the outdoor living in your private expansive backyard by the pool and SPA with beautifully designed BBQ area and outdoor fireplace, all designed for entertaining. This home will stand the test of time and is sure to spellbind at first entry.