2312 VIA PINALE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Welcome inside this spacious Mediterranean Villa in Malaga Cove! This home features some of the most magnificent ocean and coastline views, along with expansive outdoor patios/decks. The interior is highlighted by Maple hardwood flooring and Travertine tile, and high vaulted ceilings throughout! On the main level, the spacious living room is fantastic for entertaining, particularly with the grand fireplace and gorgeous views. The chef's kitchen is appointed with high-end appliances, custom cabinetry and a large island. The formal dining room is perfect for hosting a dinner party. Upstairs has three bedrooms plus the Master, which features an ocean-view balcony and an incredible spa-like bathroom with separate tub/shower. Walk-in closets offer all the space one can desire.