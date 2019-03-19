All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
2312 VIA PINALE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2312 VIA PINALE

2312 via Pinale · No Longer Available
Location

2312 via Pinale, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Welcome inside this spacious Mediterranean Villa in Malaga Cove! This home features some of the most magnificent ocean and coastline views, along with expansive outdoor patios/decks. The interior is highlighted by Maple hardwood flooring and Travertine tile, and high vaulted ceilings throughout! On the main level, the spacious living room is fantastic for entertaining, particularly with the grand fireplace and gorgeous views. The chef's kitchen is appointed with high-end appliances, custom cabinetry and a large island. The formal dining room is perfect for hosting a dinner party. Upstairs has three bedrooms plus the Master, which features an ocean-view balcony and an incredible spa-like bathroom with separate tub/shower. Walk-in closets offer all the space one can desire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 VIA PINALE have any available units?
2312 VIA PINALE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 2312 VIA PINALE have?
Some of 2312 VIA PINALE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 VIA PINALE currently offering any rent specials?
2312 VIA PINALE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 VIA PINALE pet-friendly?
No, 2312 VIA PINALE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 2312 VIA PINALE offer parking?
Yes, 2312 VIA PINALE offers parking.
Does 2312 VIA PINALE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2312 VIA PINALE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 VIA PINALE have a pool?
No, 2312 VIA PINALE does not have a pool.
Does 2312 VIA PINALE have accessible units?
No, 2312 VIA PINALE does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 VIA PINALE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 VIA PINALE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 VIA PINALE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2312 VIA PINALE does not have units with air conditioning.
