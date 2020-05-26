All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Find more places like 2136 Via Estudillo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
/
2136 Via Estudillo
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2136 Via Estudillo

2136 Via Estudillo · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palos Verdes Estates
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2136 Via Estudillo, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Conveniently located within walking distance of Palos Verdes Intermediate School, this wonderful ocean view home is ready for immediate occupancy. It has a large living room with fireplace and huge window s for enjoying the views, large master with walk-in closet and large bath, family room off the kitchen, formal dining with fireplace, huge walk-in pantry and additional 3 bedrooms (one has been converted to an office.) There is a lovely grassy yard, separate patio and viewing deck. Enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 Via Estudillo have any available units?
2136 Via Estudillo has a unit available for $5,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2136 Via Estudillo have?
Some of 2136 Via Estudillo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 Via Estudillo currently offering any rent specials?
2136 Via Estudillo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 Via Estudillo pet-friendly?
No, 2136 Via Estudillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 2136 Via Estudillo offer parking?
No, 2136 Via Estudillo does not offer parking.
Does 2136 Via Estudillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136 Via Estudillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 Via Estudillo have a pool?
No, 2136 Via Estudillo does not have a pool.
Does 2136 Via Estudillo have accessible units?
No, 2136 Via Estudillo does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 Via Estudillo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2136 Via Estudillo has units with dishwashers.
Does 2136 Via Estudillo have units with air conditioning?
No, 2136 Via Estudillo does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2136 Via Estudillo?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palos Verdes Estates 2 BedroomsPalos Verdes Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Palos Verdes Estates Apartments with GaragePalos Verdes Estates Furnished Apartments
Palos Verdes Estates Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity