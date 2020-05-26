2136 Via Estudillo

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets

Conveniently located within walking distance of Palos Verdes Intermediate School, this wonderful ocean view home is ready for immediate occupancy. It has a large living room with fireplace and huge window s for enjoying the views, large master with walk-in closet and large bath, family room off the kitchen, formal dining with fireplace, huge walk-in pantry and additional 3 bedrooms (one has been converted to an office.) There is a lovely grassy yard, separate patio and viewing deck. Enjoy!