/
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
/
1725 Addison Road
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:13 PM

1725 Addison Road

1725 Addison Road · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Addison Road, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous home in Palos Verdes Estates! **Will Consider Pets with additional deposit. Ready to move in. Just Renovated single family home on a large lot with remarkable curb appeal. This is a sunny and bright home nicely upgraded with fine detail and pride of ownership in abundance. Nearly 1,760 square feet of living space, 3 bedroom + 2 baths, with plenty of closet space for all your needs.
This house has central heat. There is beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and freshly painted walls giving a nice new feel for anyone looking to make this their home. The front yard is spectacular and truly does show so much character, You will really enjoy the yard as it gives a feeling of being in a gorgeous park environment. The lawn is wonderfully manicured and is enhanced with a lovely palm tree in the middle of the backyard. The Kitchen is designed with lots of storage and cabinet solutions for the aspiring chef, with all white cabinets, oven, cook top and dishwasher. Plenty of extra room for maneuvering and creating the perfect meal for friends and family. For your convenience this home includes a separate laundry area off the kitchen and is equipped with washer and dryer. Also included is a private 2 car garage with plenty of room to spare along. The property owner has placed a great deal of time and attention into this property and we are looking for someone to take excellent care of it.
For more information or showings please call Amy or Gabby at
(310) 831-0123 or text (310) 200-5584

this property includes dishwasher, washer/dryer, oven, and stove top.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

