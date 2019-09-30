All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
1552 Palos Verdes Drive West
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

1552 Palos Verdes Drive West

1552 Palos Verdes Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

1552 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Lunada Bay Beauty - Beautiful ranch style home located on the corner of PV Drive West and Via Margate. Set in from the drive to allow maximum privacy. 4 bedrooms 3 baths. One of the bedrooms and bathrooms is a private room off the garage. There is a detached 2 car garage and pool in the back yard. Large open kitchen that has a sliding glass door to the back yard pool area. Living room has vaulted wood beam ceilings with large wood burning fireplace. Large separate laundry room. Back yard is completely fenced. call 562-633-6313 and or apply online at www.dayandassociatespm.com. weekend showings 10 am to 4 pm call or text (626) 905-3234

(RLNE3265981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1552 Palos Verdes Drive West have any available units?
1552 Palos Verdes Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 1552 Palos Verdes Drive West have?
Some of 1552 Palos Verdes Drive West's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1552 Palos Verdes Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
1552 Palos Verdes Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1552 Palos Verdes Drive West pet-friendly?
No, 1552 Palos Verdes Drive West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 1552 Palos Verdes Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 1552 Palos Verdes Drive West offers parking.
Does 1552 Palos Verdes Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1552 Palos Verdes Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1552 Palos Verdes Drive West have a pool?
Yes, 1552 Palos Verdes Drive West has a pool.
Does 1552 Palos Verdes Drive West have accessible units?
No, 1552 Palos Verdes Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 1552 Palos Verdes Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1552 Palos Verdes Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1552 Palos Verdes Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 1552 Palos Verdes Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.
