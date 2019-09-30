1552 Palos Verdes Drive West

Amenities

Lunada Bay Beauty - Beautiful ranch style home located on the corner of PV Drive West and Via Margate. Set in from the drive to allow maximum privacy. 4 bedrooms 3 baths. One of the bedrooms and bathrooms is a private room off the garage. There is a detached 2 car garage and pool in the back yard. Large open kitchen that has a sliding glass door to the back yard pool area. Living room has vaulted wood beam ceilings with large wood burning fireplace. Large separate laundry room. Back yard is completely fenced. call 562-633-6313 and or apply online at www.dayandassociatespm.com. weekend showings 10 am to 4 pm call or text (626) 905-3234



(RLNE3265981)