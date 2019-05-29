All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
1421 Via Davalos

1421 via Davalos · No Longer Available
Location

1421 via Davalos, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
wine room
Re-imagined and renovated by leading designer/contractor Greg Abramowitz. Voluminous open spaces would make LeBron James feel like one of Willy Wonka’s Oompa Loompas...you wouldn't understand until you walked through the large double doors of this home and into the upstairs capacious full of light living areas. Stratospheric ceilings, soaring walls of glass, sunlight, ocean and coastline views assault the senses. This hugely open floor plan home has just experienced massive remodeling with nearly ever surface renovated. New components throughout the home will make this a "care free" ownership experience for years to come. Ingenious re-purposing of space includes a double entry conversion from garage to interior of home to a more common sense single entry and new massive "wine room" that is fully temperature controlled. Expansive decks both upstairs and down create space for outdoor enjoyment of views. The home is located on an ideal cul-de-sac street making for safer play for kids. This Palos Verdes Estates home in Lunada Bay is your Beach Contemporary ready for you to move in. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Via Davalos have any available units?
1421 Via Davalos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 1421 Via Davalos have?
Some of 1421 Via Davalos's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Via Davalos currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Via Davalos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Via Davalos pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Via Davalos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 1421 Via Davalos offer parking?
Yes, 1421 Via Davalos offers parking.
Does 1421 Via Davalos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Via Davalos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Via Davalos have a pool?
No, 1421 Via Davalos does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Via Davalos have accessible units?
Yes, 1421 Via Davalos has accessible units.
Does 1421 Via Davalos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Via Davalos has units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Via Davalos have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 Via Davalos does not have units with air conditioning.
