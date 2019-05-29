1421 Via Davalos

Amenities

wine room patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage wine room

Re-imagined and renovated by leading designer/contractor Greg Abramowitz. Voluminous open spaces would make LeBron James feel like one of Willy Wonka’s Oompa Loompas...you wouldn't understand until you walked through the large double doors of this home and into the upstairs capacious full of light living areas. Stratospheric ceilings, soaring walls of glass, sunlight, ocean and coastline views assault the senses. This hugely open floor plan home has just experienced massive remodeling with nearly ever surface renovated. New components throughout the home will make this a "care free" ownership experience for years to come. Ingenious re-purposing of space includes a double entry conversion from garage to interior of home to a more common sense single entry and new massive "wine room" that is fully temperature controlled. Expansive decks both upstairs and down create space for outdoor enjoyment of views. The home is located on an ideal cul-de-sac street making for safer play for kids. This Palos Verdes Estates home in Lunada Bay is your Beach Contemporary ready for you to move in. Make your appointment today!