1205 Granvia Altamira

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Introducing this immaculate five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in the quiet, family-friendly Monte Malaga neighborhood. With a perfect balance of open concept space and intimate areas of retreat, this 3,391 sq ft home is designed to accommodate a large family who loves to relax or entertain on the weekends. The interior has been meticulously updated with the utmost care. Updates include new floors throughout, fresh paint, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, renovated bathrooms, new water heater and HVAC system. Each bedroom is spacious, including the master suite, which has ample closet space and direct access to the resort-like backyard. Enjoy the seamless indoor-outdoor flow from the kitchen and living room to the patio, perfect for BBQs and outdoor dining. The terrace overlooks the vast backyard with a luxurious pool & spa, lawn and greenery creating privacy. Other bonus features include a three-car garage with direct access to the home, ample parking on the horseshoe driveway and smart home upgrades, including a NEST thermostat and a Ring security system.