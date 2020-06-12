All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Location

1205 Granvia Altamira, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3391 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Introducing this immaculate five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in the quiet, family-friendly Monte Malaga neighborhood. With a perfect balance of open concept space and intimate areas of retreat, this 3,391 sq ft home is designed to accommodate a large family who loves to relax or entertain on the weekends. The interior has been meticulously updated with the utmost care. Updates include new floors throughout, fresh paint, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, renovated bathrooms, new water heater and HVAC system. Each bedroom is spacious, including the master suite, which has ample closet space and direct access to the resort-like backyard. Enjoy the seamless indoor-outdoor flow from the kitchen and living room to the patio, perfect for BBQs and outdoor dining. The terrace overlooks the vast backyard with a luxurious pool & spa, lawn and greenery creating privacy. Other bonus features include a three-car garage with direct access to the home, ample parking on the horseshoe driveway and smart home upgrades, including a NEST thermostat and a Ring security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Granvia Altamira have any available units?
1205 Granvia Altamira has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1205 Granvia Altamira have?
Some of 1205 Granvia Altamira's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Granvia Altamira currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Granvia Altamira isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Granvia Altamira pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Granvia Altamira is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 1205 Granvia Altamira offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Granvia Altamira does offer parking.
Does 1205 Granvia Altamira have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Granvia Altamira does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Granvia Altamira have a pool?
Yes, 1205 Granvia Altamira has a pool.
Does 1205 Granvia Altamira have accessible units?
No, 1205 Granvia Altamira does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Granvia Altamira have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Granvia Altamira has units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Granvia Altamira have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1205 Granvia Altamira has units with air conditioning.
