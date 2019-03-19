1109 Via Romero

Amenities

Lovely remodeled 4 bed 4 bath 3,028 sq. ft. executive and family home with wonderful ocean and pastoral views in the very desirable Lunada Bay neighborhood. The home features a well-designed open and light floor-plan with multiple living spaces: Beautiful formal dining room, generous sized family & formal living rooms which open to a deck that over look the rear yard allowing for easy indoor/outdoor living & entertaining! The remodeled gourmet kitchen is a chef's delight with top of the line stainless appliances, new stone counter-tops, huge center island with breakfast bar. The bright kitchen family eating area leads to side patio for al fresco dining! The master bedroom has a spacious master bathroom, plenty of closet space with its own private balcony for enjoying ocean views! There are two other spacious bedrooms on ground level with a remodeled main bathroom. The 4th bedroom is downstairs with its own entrance & bathroom. Separate utility/laundry room, attached 2-car garage, new recessed LED lighting, freshly painted interior, skylights, hardwood floors, fireplace, alarm system, crown molding, stone counters, fixtures and storage! This wonderful Lunada Bay neighborhood offers PV schools, local shops, restaurants, walking trails & ocean bluffs! The Terranea Resort and Golden Cove Center are in close proximity.