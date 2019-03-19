All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1109 Via Romero

1109 via Romero · No Longer Available
Location

1109 via Romero, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
garage
Lovely remodeled 4 bed 4 bath 3,028 sq. ft. executive and family home with wonderful ocean and pastoral views in the very desirable Lunada Bay neighborhood. The home features a well-designed open and light floor-plan with multiple living spaces: Beautiful formal dining room, generous sized family & formal living rooms which open to a deck that over look the rear yard allowing for easy indoor/outdoor living & entertaining! The remodeled gourmet kitchen is a chef's delight with top of the line stainless appliances, new stone counter-tops, huge center island with breakfast bar. The bright kitchen family eating area leads to side patio for al fresco dining! The master bedroom has a spacious master bathroom, plenty of closet space with its own private balcony for enjoying ocean views! There are two other spacious bedrooms on ground level with a remodeled main bathroom. The 4th bedroom is downstairs with its own entrance & bathroom. Separate utility/laundry room, attached 2-car garage, new recessed LED lighting, freshly painted interior, skylights, hardwood floors, fireplace, alarm system, crown molding, stone counters, fixtures and storage! This wonderful Lunada Bay neighborhood offers PV schools, local shops, restaurants, walking trails & ocean bluffs! The Terranea Resort and Golden Cove Center are in close proximity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Via Romero have any available units?
1109 Via Romero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 1109 Via Romero have?
Some of 1109 Via Romero's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Via Romero currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Via Romero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Via Romero pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Via Romero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 1109 Via Romero offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Via Romero offers parking.
Does 1109 Via Romero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Via Romero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Via Romero have a pool?
No, 1109 Via Romero does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Via Romero have accessible units?
No, 1109 Via Romero does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Via Romero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Via Romero has units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Via Romero have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 Via Romero does not have units with air conditioning.
