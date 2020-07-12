/
south of midtown
161 Apartments for rent in South of Midtown, Palo Alto, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
35 Units Available
Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,310
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,505
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1025 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature fully appointed kitchens, spacious floor plans and all white appliances. Community has a fitness center, sauna, three swimming pools and laundry on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3158 Emerson Street
3158 Emerson Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
850 sqft
3158 Emerson Street Available 08/01/20 Contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Eichler in Palo Alto - Contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Eichler in Palo Alto. Pristine condition! New modern kitchen, exposed wood roof ceiling, fireplace and vintage hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,375
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1419 sqft
Situated conveniently close to Stanford University, this Bay Area apartment complex features gourmet kitchens, private terraces, spacious ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community benefits include 24-hour maintenance, online portal, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
6 Units Available
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
910 sqft
This recently remodeled series of units boasts a comfortable air for relaxing. Apartments feature spacious, open floor plans, large closets, extra storage and new carpet.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
3 Units Available
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,893
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,612
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,524
1702 sqft
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3084 Higgins Place
3084 Higgins Place, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
3200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW CONSTRUCTION! 4 Bed + 5 Ba stunner near Midtown Palo Alto. Great Schools & Location. - This stunning Palo Alto home features 3,000 square feet of living space with a 200 square foot cottage on a 10,450 sq. ft. lot at the end of a cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2573 Park Blvd U202
2573 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1230 sqft
This extremely well kept 2 bed/2.5 bath two story condominium is in a prime location. Seconds away from the California Avenue Caltrain station, yet conveniently nestled within a quiet Mediterranean style complex.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2299 Tasso ST
2299 Tasso Street, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,995
2359 sqft
This classic 1930s period home exudes storybook charm! With a soaring ceiling, exposed rustic beams and central brick fireplace flanked by bookcases, the living room invites you in to sit and stay a while.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mayfield
345 Sheridan Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1013 sqft
The Mayfield Building is one of the most sought after complexes in Palo Alto. Within walking distance to CalTrain, downtown CalAve, shopping and minutes from Stanford.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2650 Birch 206
2650 Birch Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
1500 sqft
Vibrant CalAve just 3 blocks away with charming al-fresco dining, shops and a robust Sunday Farmer's Market! This stylish, contemporary 2 story 2 BR/2.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
765 San Antonio Road
765 San Antonio Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1212 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the sought after Green House community of Palo Alto. Top floor unit with extra light and privacy. Beautiful hard surface flooring and carpeted bedrooms. New Ceiling fans and LED lighting fixtures.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217
410 Sheridan Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1293 sqft
Contemporary 2Bed/2Bath condo - highly desired Evergreen Park neighborhood – Palo Alto. - Visit the virtual tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Q1Vataegmed&ts=1 This 2 bed, 2 bath corner unit condo was fully remodeled in 2018.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
496 West Charleston Road Unit 101
496 West Charleston Road, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889694)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
843 Marshall Drive
843 Marshall Drive, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,100
1591 sqft
Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Eichler in Palo Alto - Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Eichler in Palo Alto.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4250 Pomona Ave.
4250 Pomona Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,750
3140 sqft
Fantastic from the minute you come to the curb: this is a clean, stylish, modern design with a sweeping open floor plan and space for everything! - From the front door you can enter the lovely living room, with a large fireplace or move through the
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3482 Kenneth DR
3482 Kenneth Drive, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
1908 sqft
Mid Century Modern Eichler in Highly Desirable Palo Verde Neighborhood * 4 beds / 2 baths + office * Perfect layout for entertaining and California indoor-outdoor living*Open concept kitchen w/ spacious dining area, double sliding doors to side
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
2441 Bryant Street
2441 Bryant Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1742 sqft
Beautiful sun soaked home in Palo Alto now available for rent! This home offers hardwood floors throughout, big windows, spacious bedrooms, and a large backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
4149 El Camino Way
4149 El Camino Way, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
To schedule a showing or for more information call Jennifer at 203-274-0225 This amazing top floor penthouse condo is perfect for a family and young professionals! The condo features 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms w/ a unique spiral staircase leading to
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
765 San Antonio Road Unit 80
765 San Antonio Rd, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1212 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the sought after Green House community of Palo Alto - Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the sought after Green House community of Palo Alto. Top floor unit with extra light and privacy.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto
325 Curtner Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2889 Alma St, Unit 1
2889 Alma Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1078 sqft
Location - Palo Alto - 3 Beds and 1 bath Multi-Family Unit - El Carmelo Elementary School - PublicGrades K - 5 Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School - PublicGrades 6 - 8 Palo Alto High School - PublicGrades 9 - 12 *Move-in Costs: 1 Month Rent +
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3309 Kenneth Drive
3309 Kenneth Drive, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
350 sqft
Separate entrance and fenced private backyard Private parking lot Separate bedroom and study room Dual pane windows, hardwood floors Full laundry inside Kitchen (for light cooker) available Close to Stanford University, HW 101, Facebook and
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2865 Park BLVD 211
2865 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1420 sqft
FURNISHED! Welcome to the vibrant California Avenue District! Completed in summer of 2016 this beautiful 1475 SF 2nd floor corner unit is turn-key! Super light filled space, walking distance to CAL AVE shopping and restaurants.
