All apartments in Palo Alto
Find more places like 500 Fulton Street #202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palo Alto, CA
/
500 Fulton Street #202
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

500 Fulton Street #202

500 Fulton Street · (619) 427-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palo Alto
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

500 Fulton Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Crescent Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 500 Fulton Street #202 · Avail. Jul 20

$4,150

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1111 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
500 Fulton Street #202 Available 07/20/20 2Bed/1.5 Bath Condo in the highly desired Crescent Park neighborhood – Palo Alto - $4,150/mo - Contemporary condominium in the highly desired Crescent Park neighborhood – Palo Alto.

Home features an open floor plan kitchen/dining/living room area. Ideal for entertaining. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinets, electric cook-top, granite counter tops with breakfast bar. Abundance of natural light with a private enclosed patio.
New interior painting and new carpets.

This building has only 10 private units, security gate and a shared underground garage.

Great Location! Just blocks away from downtown Palo Alto. Enjoy the finest shopping, restaurants, the Stanford Theater a vibrant social scene and excellent Palo Alto schools.

Close commute to dozens of tech companies such:
Google Campus (5.8 mil/10 min), Yahoo in Sunnyvale (10.3 mil/15 min), Microsoft in Sunnyvale (8.7 mil/13 min), Apple Campus in Cupertino (13.8 mil/18 min).

Hurry and schedule a viewing appointment before its gone!

Lease terms:

- Property available 07/20/2020
- Lease term: 1 year then month-to-month
- Rent price: $4,150/mo
- Security deposit: $5,000
- Parking: 1 car inside garage
- All appliances included
- Tenants responsible for: PG&E, and Internet.
- Water service and trash pick up included in rent.
- Tenants to comply HOA rules.
- No pets allowed
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No use of any kind of plug-in deodorizers/scent-oils as they could pose a risk of fire.
- No Smoking is allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4511869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Fulton Street #202 have any available units?
500 Fulton Street #202 has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Fulton Street #202 have?
Some of 500 Fulton Street #202's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Fulton Street #202 currently offering any rent specials?
500 Fulton Street #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Fulton Street #202 pet-friendly?
No, 500 Fulton Street #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 500 Fulton Street #202 offer parking?
Yes, 500 Fulton Street #202 offers parking.
Does 500 Fulton Street #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Fulton Street #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Fulton Street #202 have a pool?
No, 500 Fulton Street #202 does not have a pool.
Does 500 Fulton Street #202 have accessible units?
No, 500 Fulton Street #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Fulton Street #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Fulton Street #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 500 Fulton Street #202?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301

Similar Pages

Palo Alto 1 BedroomsPalo Alto 2 Bedrooms
Palo Alto Apartments with BalconiesPalo Alto Apartments with Pools
Palo Alto Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CAFoster City, CA
Tracy, CASan Rafael, CACastro Valley, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown Palo AltoDowntown North
Green Acres
University South

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity