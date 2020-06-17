Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

500 Fulton Street #202 Available 07/20/20 2Bed/1.5 Bath Condo in the highly desired Crescent Park neighborhood – Palo Alto - $4,150/mo - Contemporary condominium in the highly desired Crescent Park neighborhood – Palo Alto.



Home features an open floor plan kitchen/dining/living room area. Ideal for entertaining. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinets, electric cook-top, granite counter tops with breakfast bar. Abundance of natural light with a private enclosed patio.

New interior painting and new carpets.



This building has only 10 private units, security gate and a shared underground garage.



Great Location! Just blocks away from downtown Palo Alto. Enjoy the finest shopping, restaurants, the Stanford Theater a vibrant social scene and excellent Palo Alto schools.



Close commute to dozens of tech companies such:

Google Campus (5.8 mil/10 min), Yahoo in Sunnyvale (10.3 mil/15 min), Microsoft in Sunnyvale (8.7 mil/13 min), Apple Campus in Cupertino (13.8 mil/18 min).



Lease terms:



- Property available 07/20/2020

- Lease term: 1 year then month-to-month

- Rent price: $4,150/mo

- Security deposit: $5,000

- Parking: 1 car inside garage

- All appliances included

- Tenants responsible for: PG&E, and Internet.

- Water service and trash pick up included in rent.

- Tenants to comply HOA rules.

- No pets allowed

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.

- No use of any kind of plug-in deodorizers/scent-oils as they could pose a risk of fire.

- No Smoking is allowed.



