500 Fulton Street #202 Available 07/20/20 2Bed/1.5 Bath Condo in the highly desired Crescent Park neighborhood – Palo Alto - $4,150/mo - Contemporary condominium in the highly desired Crescent Park neighborhood – Palo Alto.
Home features an open floor plan kitchen/dining/living room area. Ideal for entertaining. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinets, electric cook-top, granite counter tops with breakfast bar. Abundance of natural light with a private enclosed patio.
New interior painting and new carpets.
This building has only 10 private units, security gate and a shared underground garage.
Great Location! Just blocks away from downtown Palo Alto. Enjoy the finest shopping, restaurants, the Stanford Theater a vibrant social scene and excellent Palo Alto schools.
Close commute to dozens of tech companies such:
Google Campus (5.8 mil/10 min), Yahoo in Sunnyvale (10.3 mil/15 min), Microsoft in Sunnyvale (8.7 mil/13 min), Apple Campus in Cupertino (13.8 mil/18 min).
Hurry and schedule a viewing appointment before its gone!
Lease terms:
- Property available 07/20/2020
- Lease term: 1 year then month-to-month
- Rent price: $4,150/mo
- Security deposit: $5,000
- Parking: 1 car inside garage
- All appliances included
- Tenants responsible for: PG&E, and Internet.
- Water service and trash pick up included in rent.
- Tenants to comply HOA rules.
- No pets allowed
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No use of any kind of plug-in deodorizers/scent-oils as they could pose a risk of fire.
- No Smoking is allowed.
