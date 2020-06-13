Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

21 Apartments for rent in Palmdale, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
5 Units Available
Palm Chaparral
38441 5th St W, Palmdale, CA
Studio
$1,335
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
974 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and Antelope Valley Freeway. Pet-friendly community with pool, business center, media room, tennis court and on-site laundry. Modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
The Arches at Regional Center West
570 Knollview Ct, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
932 sqft
Located in West Palmdale, close to shopping, schools and museums. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community offers basketball court, BBQ grill, pool and courtyard.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
5207 Moonraker Road
5207 Moonraker Road, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1982 sqft
Check out this beautiful home located in East Palmdale. Formal living/dining room combo, upgraded kitchen with casual dining area open to family room with fireplace. Bonus room and full bath downstairs.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6734 Brion Ct
6734 Brion Court, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2443 sqft
Enjoy a home that has all of the custom amenities that makes a tenant feel like a home owner. This single story 3/4 bedroom, corner lot home has it all. The first being Solar Electricity. The current owner pays $10-$12 per month with one occupant.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
37813 53rd Street E
37813 53rd Street East, Palmdale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2872 sqft
This beautiful two story home located on a cul-de-sac in a quite neighborhood of East Palmdale. 5beds, 3baths. Formal living and dining room, great for entertaining. Large kitchen open to a spacious family room.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
426 E Ave Q7
426 East Avenue Q 7, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Town home in the middle of the City, within walking distance to schools and shopping, commuter friendly (minutes from FWY). Complex is gated, comes with it's own private patio area and garage!

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
***36713 ROSE STREET
36713 Rose Street, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1878 sqft
(Application pending) East Palmdale Commuter Friendly Home - single story home - 4 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave - dishwasher - refrigerator - window coverings - ceiling fans - laundry room - central heating and air - double sided

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1216 AVE S HIGHLAND
1216 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1205 sqft
Upper Unit Available in this beautiful Spanish duplex property.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE
1117 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1500 sqft
Welcome to 'Villa Della Luna', a beautiful and elegant Mediterranean home in the Wilshire Vista neighborhood. A private and gated entrance from Orange Grove leads to a meticlously maniured courtyard with a central fountain.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
37813 E 53rd Street
37813 53rd St E, Palmdale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2872 sqft
This beautiful two story home located on a cul-de-sac in a quite neighborhood of East Palmdale. 5beds, 3baths. Formal living and dining room, great for entertaining. Large kitchen open to a spacious family room.

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
37612 Sandra Lane
37612 Sandra Lane, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1557 sqft
Beautiful Two Story Palmdale Rental! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.25 baths, 1557 square feet of living space, on private 7000+ square foot lot, with small gated RV access.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1616 AVE N SERRANO
1616 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
4752 sqft
Amazing Views of Griffith Park Observatory and Mountains from the balcony. Excellent location in a very desirable Hollywood area, Thai Town, and Little Armenia.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Granada Villas
43230 Gadsden Ave, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming, modern community with a resort-style pool, sundeck, hot tub, and playground. Mountain views from many homes. Apartments feature central air, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Sienna Heights
43519 Kirkland Ave, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury community near the shopping and dining. On-site fitness center, two dog parks, three pools, and ample green space. Beautiful apartments with flexible term leases. Fitness center and garages available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Woodlands West
44004 Engle Way, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 14, schools and Hull Park. Community has a swimming pool and is pet-friendly. Units feature roomy floor plans, air conditioning and private balconies.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3228 W Avenue K4
3228 West Avenue K 4, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1663 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home in the city of Lancaster. 2 car direct access garage. Great floorpan with high ceilings. Cozy living room with fire place. Large yard with covered patio. Full laundry room . One bedroom downstairs off laundry room .

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
44440 Stillwater Dr
44440 Stillwater Drive, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1852 sqft
Large Westside Home With a 3 Car Garage! This family home has brand new carpet throughout. There is plenty of living space for the family. Upon entering you will notice a large formal living room and formal dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Joshua
1 Unit Available
422 E Ave J 9
422 East Avenue J 9, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1874 sqft
Spacious 2-Story on Corner Lot!/Built in 1991/Tile Roof/Stucco Exterior/Wood Trim/3-Car Garage/Roll-up Doors/Gated Front Yard/Double Entry Doors/Shows Like a Model!/Grand Staircase/Lots of Hard-Surfaced Flooring...

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Desert View
1 Unit Available
***45858 COVENTRY COURT
45858 Coventry Street, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
(Application pending) West Lancaster Home - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave- dishwasher - window coverings - tan carpet - laundry room - central heating and air - fireplace - 2 car garage - fenced and landscape back yard with patio

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mariposa
1 Unit Available
45533 Date Avenue
45533 Date Avenue, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1138 sqft
45533 Date Avenue Lancaster CA 93534 - This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home is ready for you and your family to move right in! Spacious kitchen area, covered patio, well maintained landscaping and original hardwood floor! With the fenced in Front
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Agua Dulce
1 Unit Available
32039 Trail Road
32039 Trail Road, Agua Dulce, CA
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
4607 sqft
LOCATED ON A QUIET STREET IN AGUA DULCE, THIS PROPERTY IS SURROUNDED BY BEAUTIFUL, SERENE VIEWS. A COUNTRYSIDE RETREAT, BUT STILL WITHIN A 35 MINUTE DRIVE OR LESS TO DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, PASADENA, SANTA CLARITA, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY OR PALMDALE.
City Guide for Palmdale, CA

"Goin' back home to the village of the sun, Out in back of Palmdale where the turkey farmers run" (- Frank Zappa, "Village of the Sun")

Palmdale is located in northern Los Angeles County, with a population of 153,876. Separated from Los Angeles by the San Gabriel Mountain Range, this gorgeous area is the 6th largest and the fastest growing city within Los Angeles County. The locals have a high quality of life. This city has some very notable places to hike and bike, such as Devil's Punchbowl, which is said to be like a mini Grand Canyon, or the Rancho Vista Golf Course for those who prefer to take to the green instead of the trails. There is something for everyone in the city of Palmdale, including some affordable rental homes worth checking out. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Palmdale, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palmdale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

