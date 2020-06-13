21 Apartments for rent in Palmdale, CA with balcony
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 3
1 of 3
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 3
1 of 12
1 of 4
1 of 22
1 of 1
1 of 25
1 of 8
1 of 19
1 of 11
1 of 22
1 of 15
1 of 42
"Goin' back home to the village of the sun, Out in back of Palmdale where the turkey farmers run" (- Frank Zappa, "Village of the Sun")
Palmdale is located in northern Los Angeles County, with a population of 153,876. Separated from Los Angeles by the San Gabriel Mountain Range, this gorgeous area is the 6th largest and the fastest growing city within Los Angeles County. The locals have a high quality of life. This city has some very notable places to hike and bike, such as Devil's Punchbowl, which is said to be like a mini Grand Canyon, or the Rancho Vista Golf Course for those who prefer to take to the green instead of the trails. There is something for everyone in the city of Palmdale, including some affordable rental homes worth checking out. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palmdale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.