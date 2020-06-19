All apartments in Palmdale
***36713 ROSE STREET.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

***36713 ROSE STREET

36713 Rose Street · (661) 945-5444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36713 Rose Street, Palmdale, CA 93552

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit ***36713 ROSE STREET · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1878 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
(Application pending) East Palmdale Commuter Friendly Home - single story home - 4 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave - dishwasher - refrigerator - window coverings - ceiling fans - laundry room - central heating and air - double sided fireplace - 2 car attached garage - RV parking - side covered car port - covered patio - fenced back yard - fire pit - shed - lease term one (1) year - PETS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL WITH PET DEPOSIT of $350.00 each.

(RLNE5757922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
