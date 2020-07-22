All apartments in Palmdale
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

1823 E. Avenue R-10

1823 East Avenue R 10 · No Longer Available
Location

1823 East Avenue R 10, Palmdale, CA 93550

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5936415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 E. Avenue R-10 have any available units?
1823 E. Avenue R-10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmdale, CA.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
Is 1823 E. Avenue R-10 currently offering any rent specials?
1823 E. Avenue R-10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 E. Avenue R-10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1823 E. Avenue R-10 is pet friendly.
Does 1823 E. Avenue R-10 offer parking?
No, 1823 E. Avenue R-10 does not offer parking.
Does 1823 E. Avenue R-10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 E. Avenue R-10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 E. Avenue R-10 have a pool?
No, 1823 E. Avenue R-10 does not have a pool.
Does 1823 E. Avenue R-10 have accessible units?
No, 1823 E. Avenue R-10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 E. Avenue R-10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 E. Avenue R-10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1823 E. Avenue R-10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1823 E. Avenue R-10 does not have units with air conditioning.
