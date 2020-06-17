1810 AVE S FAIRFAX

Amenities

Great value: Rent for first 6 months $3800 / mo. and last 6 months reverts to $4300 / mo. Dont miss this opportunity ! Udated and located in one of the hottest neighborhoods, Picfair Village. Features spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath updated finishes, new hardwood floors, a great back outdoor patio area with an open and airy living room with plenty of natural light, a large dining room, prefect for gatherings. The well-appointed spacious kosher kitchen features new stainless appliances and cozy breakfast nook prefect for morning coffee, plus a laundry room. This home is perfect for a family or the entertainer and has it all ! Fireplace in living room is decorative. This is the main house and has a guest house on the property, the guest house is currently rented. Close to shops and cafes on Pico Blvd, LACMA, Farmers Market and The Grove. Easily accessible to the Metro, houses of worship, and more!