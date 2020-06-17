All apartments in Palmdale
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

1810 AVE S FAIRFAX

1810 East Avenue S 4 · (323) 762-2543
Location

1810 East Avenue S 4, Palmdale, CA 93550

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great value: Rent for first 6 months $3800 / mo. and last 6 months reverts to $4300 / mo. Dont miss this opportunity ! Udated and located in one of the hottest neighborhoods, Picfair Village. Features spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath updated finishes, new hardwood floors, a great back outdoor patio area with an open and airy living room with plenty of natural light, a large dining room, prefect for gatherings. The well-appointed spacious kosher kitchen features new stainless appliances and cozy breakfast nook prefect for morning coffee, plus a laundry room. This home is perfect for a family or the entertainer and has it all ! Fireplace in living room is decorative. This is the main house and has a guest house on the property, the guest house is currently rented. Close to shops and cafes on Pico Blvd, LACMA, Farmers Market and The Grove. Easily accessible to the Metro, houses of worship, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 AVE S FAIRFAX have any available units?
1810 AVE S FAIRFAX has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 AVE S FAIRFAX have?
Some of 1810 AVE S FAIRFAX's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 AVE S FAIRFAX currently offering any rent specials?
1810 AVE S FAIRFAX isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 AVE S FAIRFAX pet-friendly?
No, 1810 AVE S FAIRFAX is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmdale.
Does 1810 AVE S FAIRFAX offer parking?
No, 1810 AVE S FAIRFAX does not offer parking.
Does 1810 AVE S FAIRFAX have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 AVE S FAIRFAX does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 AVE S FAIRFAX have a pool?
No, 1810 AVE S FAIRFAX does not have a pool.
Does 1810 AVE S FAIRFAX have accessible units?
No, 1810 AVE S FAIRFAX does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 AVE S FAIRFAX have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 AVE S FAIRFAX does not have units with dishwashers.
