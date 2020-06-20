All apartments in Pacifica
Find more places like 486 Andover Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pacifica, CA
/
486 Andover Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:01 PM

486 Andover Drive

486 Andover Drive · (650) 488-5650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pacifica
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

486 Andover Drive, Pacifica, CA 94044
Westview-Pacific Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
-Well maintained Single family house with 5 bedrooms 2 baths: 3 bedroom+1 bathroom on second floor. 2 bed+1 bathroom on first floor.
-Brand new stainless steel appliances that includes French door refrigerator, gas range, dish washer.
-Washer and dryer hook up ready, Stackagble only.
-1 Car garage.
-Low maintenance yard with roses and lilies, along with a large cherry plum tree.

Terms:
-DO NOT INTERRUPT TENANT
-Appointment only for viewing.
-Available: July 1st 2020.
-Rent: $4,400.
-Deposit:$ 4,900.
-No pet.
-Tenant pay all utilities & gardening.

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,400, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $4,900, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 486 Andover Drive have any available units?
486 Andover Drive has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pacifica, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pacifica Rent Report.
What amenities does 486 Andover Drive have?
Some of 486 Andover Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 486 Andover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
486 Andover Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 486 Andover Drive pet-friendly?
No, 486 Andover Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pacifica.
Does 486 Andover Drive offer parking?
Yes, 486 Andover Drive does offer parking.
Does 486 Andover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 486 Andover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 486 Andover Drive have a pool?
No, 486 Andover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 486 Andover Drive have accessible units?
No, 486 Andover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 486 Andover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 486 Andover Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 486 Andover Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves Pacifica
265 Gateway Dr
Pacifica, CA 94044
Seapointe
77 Paloma Avenue
Pacifica, CA 94044
Cypress Pointe
2580 Francisco Boulevard
Pacifica, CA 94044
Horizons West Apartments
365 Talbot Ave
Pacifica, CA 94044
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave
Pacifica, CA 94044
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave
Pacifica, CA 94044
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave
Pacifica, CA 94044
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd
Pacifica, CA 94044

Similar Pages

Pacifica 1 BedroomsPacifica 2 Bedrooms
Pacifica Apartments with ParkingPacifica Dog Friendly Apartments
Pacifica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CA
Antioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Fairway Park Vallemar Rockaway

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity