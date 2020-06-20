486 Andover Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage stainless steel range refrigerator

-Well maintained Single family house with 5 bedrooms 2 baths: 3 bedroom+1 bathroom on second floor. 2 bed+1 bathroom on first floor.

-Brand new stainless steel appliances that includes French door refrigerator, gas range, dish washer.

-Washer and dryer hook up ready, Stackagble only.

-1 Car garage.

-Low maintenance yard with roses and lilies, along with a large cherry plum tree.



Terms:

-DO NOT INTERRUPT TENANT

-Appointment only for viewing.

-Available: July 1st 2020.

-Rent: $4,400.

-Deposit:$ 4,900.

-No pet.

-Tenant pay all utilities & gardening.



Contact us to schedule a showing.