262 Sunshine Dr

Amenities
Available 06/29/20 Huge Furnished 5BR Home Perfect for Work and Play - Property Id: 289004
NEW! 2000+ sq ft Home In A+ Location
• Very safe, quiet area
• 10min to SF & Transit
• 8min walk to dining, Starbucks & groceries
• 5?Host
• Perfect for business group or 2-3 families
• Huge LR, DR, kitchen & media room
• Open design, floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-burning fireplace
• Sleeps 12+: 4 Queen BRs + Huge rec room w/ 2 Queen Bunkbeds & 2 extra beds
• New comforters & spa towels
• New appliances & Keurig coffeemaker
• Wired! Two 55" SmartTVs+Fast WiFi
• 2-car tandem parking
• Laundry
• For details or to schedule a detailed viewing, send us a message at (650) 275-6040 and look for Ethan or Corina
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289004
Property Id 289004
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5814014)