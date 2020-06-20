All apartments in Pacifica
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

262 Sunshine Dr

262 Sunshine Drive · (415) 794-0420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

262 Sunshine Drive, Pacifica, CA 94044
Fairmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2 baths, $5490 · Avail. Jun 29

$5,490

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
media room
Available 06/29/20 Huge Furnished 5BR Home Perfect for Work and Play - Property Id: 289004

NEW! 2000+ sq ft Home In A+ Location
• Very safe, quiet area
• 10min to SF & Transit
• 8min walk to dining, Starbucks & groceries
• 5?Host
• Perfect for business group or 2-3 families
• Huge LR, DR, kitchen & media room
• Open design, floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-burning fireplace
• Sleeps 12+: 4 Queen BRs + Huge rec room w/ 2 Queen Bunkbeds & 2 extra beds
• New comforters & spa towels
• New appliances & Keurig coffeemaker
• Wired! Two 55" SmartTVs+Fast WiFi
• 2-car tandem parking
• Laundry
• For details or to schedule a detailed viewing, send us a message at (650) 275-6040 and look for Ethan or Corina
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289004
Property Id 289004

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5814014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 Sunshine Dr have any available units?
262 Sunshine Dr has a unit available for $5,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pacifica, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pacifica Rent Report.
What amenities does 262 Sunshine Dr have?
Some of 262 Sunshine Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 Sunshine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
262 Sunshine Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 Sunshine Dr pet-friendly?
No, 262 Sunshine Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pacifica.
Does 262 Sunshine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 262 Sunshine Dr does offer parking.
Does 262 Sunshine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 262 Sunshine Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 Sunshine Dr have a pool?
No, 262 Sunshine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 262 Sunshine Dr have accessible units?
No, 262 Sunshine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 262 Sunshine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 262 Sunshine Dr has units with dishwashers.
