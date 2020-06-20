262 Sunshine Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub internet access media room

Available 06/29/20 Huge Furnished 5BR Home Perfect for Work and Play - Property Id: 289004



NEW! 2000+ sq ft Home In A+ Location

• Very safe, quiet area

• 10min to SF & Transit

• 8min walk to dining, Starbucks & groceries

• 5?Host

• Perfect for business group or 2-3 families

• Huge LR, DR, kitchen & media room

• Open design, floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-burning fireplace

• Sleeps 12+: 4 Queen BRs + Huge rec room w/ 2 Queen Bunkbeds & 2 extra beds

• New comforters & spa towels

• New appliances & Keurig coffeemaker

• Wired! Two 55" SmartTVs+Fast WiFi

• 2-car tandem parking

• Laundry

For details or to schedule a detailed viewing, send us a message at (650) 275-6040 and look for Ethan or Corina

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289004

No Dogs Allowed



