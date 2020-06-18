252 Stanley Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage dogs allowed

Pedro Point panoramic ocean views - Property Id: 274305



Beautiful near beach cottage. 5 minute walk to Linda Mar Beach; surfing, paddle boarding, beach walks, whale watching. 10 minute walk to coffee shops, restaurants, micro brewery, and other shopping conveniences. HOME SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME.

Great ocean views from deck, living room and dining room. Home includes in unit washer and dryer,

Loft can be used as 3rd bedroom or study. One interior garage place plus 1 space on driveway. Garage also has extra storage area for surfboard, etc. Spacious fenced in back yard patio.

May consider furnishing the unit for 2 year lease and additional rent.

No Dogs Allowed



