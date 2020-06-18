All apartments in Pacifica
252 Stanley Ave.
252 Stanley Ave.

252 Stanley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

252 Stanley Avenue, Pacifica, CA 94044
Pedro Point-Shelter Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Pedro Point panoramic ocean views - Property Id: 274305

Beautiful near beach cottage. 5 minute walk to Linda Mar Beach; surfing, paddle boarding, beach walks, whale watching. 10 minute walk to coffee shops, restaurants, micro brewery, and other shopping conveniences. HOME SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME.
Great ocean views from deck, living room and dining room. Home includes in unit washer and dryer,
Loft can be used as 3rd bedroom or study. One interior garage place plus 1 space on driveway. Garage also has extra storage area for surfboard, etc. Spacious fenced in back yard patio.
May consider furnishing the unit for 2 year lease and additional rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274305
Property Id 274305

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5757853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Stanley Ave. have any available units?
252 Stanley Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pacifica, CA.
How much is rent in Pacifica, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pacifica Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 Stanley Ave. have?
Some of 252 Stanley Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Stanley Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
252 Stanley Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Stanley Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 Stanley Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 252 Stanley Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 252 Stanley Ave. does offer parking.
Does 252 Stanley Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 252 Stanley Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Stanley Ave. have a pool?
No, 252 Stanley Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 252 Stanley Ave. have accessible units?
No, 252 Stanley Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Stanley Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 Stanley Ave. has units with dishwashers.
