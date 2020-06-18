All apartments in Orinda
4134 Happy Valley Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4134 Happy Valley Rd

4134 Happy Valley Road · (510) 549-1003
Location

4134 Happy Valley Road, Orinda, CA 94563

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4134 Happy Valley Rd · Avail. now

$15,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4721 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
bocce court
hot tub
sauna
furnished
Dramatic Stone Villa in Orinda - Fully furnished Baronial Estate located behind the stately gates of this captivating Orinda estate. Beautifully landscaped grounds with breathtaking views and it’s own bocce court, pool, sauna and hot tub. Grand scale formal spaces and adjoining patios with plenty of room for entertaining. Gather in the giant family room for movie night or hang out in the bar. You will love the light filled interior with countless custom features including a grand staircase, wood beamed ceilings and full-length bar. This incredible home is situated in the award winning Acalanes Unified School District. Easy access to the prestigious Orinda Country Club, Orinda BART, HW 24, downtown Orinda and Lafayette while being less than 25 miles from San Francisco.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5772451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4134 Happy Valley Rd have any available units?
4134 Happy Valley Rd has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4134 Happy Valley Rd have?
Some of 4134 Happy Valley Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4134 Happy Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4134 Happy Valley Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4134 Happy Valley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4134 Happy Valley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orinda.
Does 4134 Happy Valley Rd offer parking?
No, 4134 Happy Valley Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4134 Happy Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4134 Happy Valley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4134 Happy Valley Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4134 Happy Valley Rd has a pool.
Does 4134 Happy Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 4134 Happy Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4134 Happy Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4134 Happy Valley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4134 Happy Valley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4134 Happy Valley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
