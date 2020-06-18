4134 Happy Valley Rd

Amenities

Dramatic Stone Villa in Orinda - Fully furnished Baronial Estate located behind the stately gates of this captivating Orinda estate. Beautifully landscaped grounds with breathtaking views and it’s own bocce court, pool, sauna and hot tub. Grand scale formal spaces and adjoining patios with plenty of room for entertaining. Gather in the giant family room for movie night or hang out in the bar. You will love the light filled interior with countless custom features including a grand staircase, wood beamed ceilings and full-length bar. This incredible home is situated in the award winning Acalanes Unified School District. Easy access to the prestigious Orinda Country Club, Orinda BART, HW 24, downtown Orinda and Lafayette while being less than 25 miles from San Francisco.



No Pets Allowed



