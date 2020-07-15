204 Apartments for rent in Orinda, CA with garages

Apartment List
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwood-Tara
66 Tara Road
66 Tara Road, Orinda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1404 sqft
66 Tara Road Available 07/22/20 Lovely and RARE 3/2 single level home in Orinda on over 1/2 acre lot within walking distance to town! - TEXT Christine @ 917-318-8878 for quickest response to schedule a viewing.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Club
12 dos POSOS
12 Dos Posos, Orinda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,950
3174 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - ORINDA AT ITS BEST..CLOSE TO BART, CLOSE TO COUNTRY CLUB...THIS IS AHILLSIDE RETREAT..VARIETY OF USE OF SPACES...AU PAIR/OFFICE/BEDROOMSON LOWER LEVEL..UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND GRANITE COUNTERS...
Results within 5 miles of Orinda
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
77 Units Available
Shafter
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,835
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,435
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1338 sqft
Built to fit your East Bay lifestyle, The Logan at 51st is a modern luxury residential collection in the heart of Temescal.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
23 Units Available
West Berkeley
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,399
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,289
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
146 Units Available
West Berkeley
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,990
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,400
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1103 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,182
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,210
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
Last updated July 16 at 12:23 AM
25 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,890
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
705 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
67 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,847
654 sqft
An array of one- and two-bedrooms located one block from UC Berkeley. This building is pet-friendly and recently renovated, with air conditioning, hardwood floors, patios/balconies and more.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
40 Units Available
South Berkeley
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,850
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
8 Units Available
Temescal
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,456
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
99 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,030
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1183 sqft
Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
North Berkeley
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,599
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,892
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Temescal
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,695
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,380
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,715
1201 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1300 sqft
888 Vermont is an amenity-filled, mid-century modern gem in an exceptional Oakland location. Built in 1968, it straddles the border between the Grand Lake and Lakeshore neighborhoods, each full of bars, restaurants, shopping, and other attractions.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Panoramic Hill
Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
934 sqft
Located in downtown Berkeley, residents at Warring Street Apartments can walk to the University of California. Laundry services and garage parking located on the site. Apartments come with wall-to-wall carpets and granite countertops.
Last updated June 8 at 08:08 PM
7 Units Available
Claremont Elmwood
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
801 sqft
Established in 2013, Telegraph Gardens provides two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Berkeley, CA.
Last updated December 15 at 02:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
800 sqft
Fontainebleau Apartments - Property Id: 99161 Please contact Chandra for a viewing appointment show contact info -1Bedroom 1Bathroom Apartment 900 sqft. -One-of-a-kind rehabbed apartment in the Heart of Oakland's Adam point district.
Last updated July 11 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
345 MacArthur Apartments
345 MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This classic San Francisco building houses STUDIO, ONE-BEDROOM and TWO-BEDROOM apartments. Call us to schedule a tour of your next home.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
North Berkeley
1729 Milvia St
1729 Milvia Street, Berkeley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2032 sqft
Gorgeous home with large sundeck and garage - Property Id: 319922 Beautiful architectural home with wainscotting, large bay windows, hardwood floors, plenty of sunlight and expansive sundeck for indoor/outdoor living, 2 kitchens, backyard and

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Allendale
2817 High Street Unit #9
2817 High St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Condo home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Maxwell Park neighborhood in Oakland.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Piedmont Pines
2743 Carisbrook
2743 Carisbrook Drive, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2508 sqft
Magnificent Montclair Home - Stunning Mid Century Modern home that has been completely remodeled nestled among trees with a large beautifully landscaped flat backyard! Extended driveway leads to the property providing peace and complete privacy.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Millsmont
6690 Outlook Ave
6690 Outlook Avenue, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1861 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Located in the Millsmont neighborhood and just minutes to and from Downtown Oakland, this unfurnished, 2-story, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-family home property

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Highlands
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
City Guide for Orinda, CA

Orinda is also the home of two film festivals: the California Independent Film Festival and the Orinda Film Festival. The California Independent Film Festival has been in operation for over a decade, so get in line if you want to be King Film Buff.

Orinda is a relatively new community that has benefited greatly from the massive growth of the technology sector in California's Silicon Valley. Incorporated in the summer of 1985, today Orinda consists of about 12.7 miles and is home to just over 18,000 residents, according to the 2010 United States Census. Due to its close proximity to San Francisco, Oakland, and the greater Silicon Valley, many of the technology gurus that work in the area call Orinda their home. In addition, many of the employees at companies such as Facebook and Google live in Orinda as well. Although the city of Orinda wasn't established until 1985, the region has a history that spans far earlier than its official founding. The land in and around Orinda was originally offered to the state of California through a series of land grants from the Mexican government. Although it remained undeveloped for decades, the region would eventually become a popular destination for ranchers and vacation homes for the wealthy. The name "Orinda" derives from the 1880s, when a United States surveyor by the name of Theodore Wagner built a large estate that went by the name "Orinda Park."

Having trouble with Craigslist Orinda? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Orinda, CA

Orinda apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

