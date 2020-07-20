All apartments in Orange County
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:07 AM

9 Chisholm

9 Chisholm Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9 Chisholm Trail, Orange County, CA 92679

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nestled in one of the most sought after communities in Trabuco Canyon, this wonderful family home is a rare find. Perched high up in Hidden Ridge, you will enjoy the peaceful setting amid majestic views of the Saddleback mountains and challenging hiking trails. Located on a cul-de-sac, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home welcomes you in through the beautiful front doors. Step in to find high vaulted ceilings, with Australian Cypress Hardwood Floors. This open floor plan provides a formal living room and separate formal dining room area. This home has a Fresh coat of paint throughout the interior and exterior of the house. The Kitchen was designed with Quarts countertops, Stainless Steal Appliances and Dark Wood cabinets. 3 Car Garage with plenty of built in cabinets and storage space. You also have a separate laundry room with built in cabinets. Upstairs you will find the newly renovated master bathroom with a walk-in closet with custom built mirrored closet doors. Kids bathroom is also renovated with Quarts countertops and brand new built in cabinets. Backyard has brand new patch of grass with a children's tree house area. This area is wonderful for hiking trails and outdoor activity with great school districts. Also easy access to Santiago Canyon road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Chisholm have any available units?
9 Chisholm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, CA.
What amenities does 9 Chisholm have?
Some of 9 Chisholm's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Chisholm currently offering any rent specials?
9 Chisholm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Chisholm pet-friendly?
No, 9 Chisholm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 9 Chisholm offer parking?
Yes, 9 Chisholm offers parking.
Does 9 Chisholm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Chisholm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Chisholm have a pool?
No, 9 Chisholm does not have a pool.
Does 9 Chisholm have accessible units?
No, 9 Chisholm does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Chisholm have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Chisholm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Chisholm have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Chisholm does not have units with air conditioning.
