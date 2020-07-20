9 Chisholm

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nestled in one of the most sought after communities in Trabuco Canyon, this wonderful family home is a rare find. Perched high up in Hidden Ridge, you will enjoy the peaceful setting amid majestic views of the Saddleback mountains and challenging hiking trails. Located on a cul-de-sac, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home welcomes you in through the beautiful front doors. Step in to find high vaulted ceilings, with Australian Cypress Hardwood Floors. This open floor plan provides a formal living room and separate formal dining room area. This home has a Fresh coat of paint throughout the interior and exterior of the house. The Kitchen was designed with Quarts countertops, Stainless Steal Appliances and Dark Wood cabinets. 3 Car Garage with plenty of built in cabinets and storage space. You also have a separate laundry room with built in cabinets. Upstairs you will find the newly renovated master bathroom with a walk-in closet with custom built mirrored closet doors. Kids bathroom is also renovated with Quarts countertops and brand new built in cabinets. Backyard has brand new patch of grass with a children's tree house area. This area is wonderful for hiking trails and outdoor activity with great school districts. Also easy access to Santiago Canyon road.