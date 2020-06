Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace refrigerator

LILIA LANCASTER - 925-325-0048 - Super cute home for rent. This homes offers 4 bed and 2 bathrooms beautiful front yard, RV / Boat parking space, washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Solar panels that really help reduce the electricity bill every month. Dogs and cats ok. Property showings will start after Wednesday 6/10/20 and 24 hour notice and appointment is required. Home will be available for move in on 7/1/20.