Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Oakley, CA with garage

Oakley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
353 Hazelnut Lane
353 Hazelnut Lane, Oakley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1013 sqft
353 Hazelnut Lane Available 09/01/20 Charming dollhouse! Very rare single story Oakley rental opportunity! - Charming single story Oakley rental opportunity! A rare find! Ideal end of court location! Close to shopping, schools and downtown! Updated

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
58 Grand Canyon Circle
58 Grand Canyon Circle, Oakley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1835 sqft
58 Grand Canyon Circle Available 07/01/20 Fantastic Four bedroom Oakley Oppurtunity! - Rare single story rental opportunity! Beautiful, newer, very nice and clean single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 Bath.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1339 YOSEMITE CIR
1339 Yosemite Circle, Oakley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
2492 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Magnificent 2 Story 5 bedroom Oakley Home in highly desirable location!5 full Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms and the 5th bedroom can easily be converted into a bonus room. Gorgeous Master Suite located on the 1st floor.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1595 Ashwood Dr
1595 Ashwood Drive, Oakley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1409 sqft
LILIA LANCASTER - 925-325-0048 - Super cute home for rent. This homes offers 4 bed and 2 bathrooms beautiful front yard, RV / Boat parking space, washer, dryer and refrigerator included.
Results within 5 miles of Oakley

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
622 W 12th Street
622 West 12th Street, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
840 sqft
622 W 12th Street Available 07/01/20 Cute Home in Rivertown District of Antioch! - This adorable home is ready for you to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedarwood
1 Unit Available
541 Vivian Street
541 Vivian Street, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2509 sqft
Sharp Brentwood 4/3, 2,509 sq ft 2 story - Sharp and clean 2,509 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5409 Piute Way
5409 Piute Way, Antioch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2041 sqft
Prewett Ranch Home - Remodeled and Close to Kaiser - View photos and tours on our company website.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5380 ROCKROSE WAY
5380 Rockrose Way, Antioch, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,195
3148 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom home in a highly desirable location! Spacious Living room with gas burning fireplace! Updated kitchen which contains a five burner stove.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2765 SAINT ANDREWS DR
2765 Saint Andrews Drive, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3498 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Wonderful rental opportunity in highly desirable Deer Ridge Community! Located at the top of Deer Ridge! Master Suite located on main level! Expansive walk-in pantry! Large Yard/Lot! Towering vaulted ceilings!

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
680 Timberline Ter
680 Timberline Terrace, Brentwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1141 sqft
Marilu Chan - Agt: 650-3467161 - Very Cozy and Charming one story home located in Deer Creek - BRENTWOOD. This 3 bed/2bath - 2 car garage has a spacious Open floor plan bright and inviting.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5205 Walker Ct
5205 Walker Court, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1403 sqft
Marilu Chan - Agt: 650-3467161 - VERY COZY 3 bedrooms/2 full baths single story house located in a Cul de Sac in nice, quiet and establish area of Antioch close to schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious open floor plan, bright and inviting.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
32 E 16TH ST
32 East 16th Street, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Centrally located and updated unit available! This unit offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, updated kitchen and living space. New granite and new laminate flooring with all new appliances.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
California Glory
1 Unit Available
4696 Nunn Court
4696 Nunn Street, Brentwood, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2693 sqft
New Carpeted Large 5 Bedroom Home for Rent! - This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a large 2 car garage. Brand new carpet! Covered port large enough for vehicle to pass through, perfect for a family with busy lifestyle.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
84 Baird Circle
84 Baird Cir, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2050 sqft
Close to Everything! - You will love this beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home centrally located in the heart of Brentwood. With a large two-car garage and back yard. Walk up to the porch facing a quiet street .

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2628 PEARLITE WAY
2628 Pearlite Way, Antioch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2208 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - DESIRABLE LOCATION! Located in a quiet neighborhood, this two-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is a must see! Beautiful kitchen with ample storage space and an island.

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2116 Manzanita Way Unit B
2116 Manzanita Way, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1195 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. SECTION 8 OK - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. Gorgeous brand new kitchen. Updated bathrooms Laminate hardwood flooring throughout. Fresh paint throughout. Two car garage.

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
2105 Lemontree Way #2
2105 Lemontree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
903 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! - -2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
Results within 10 miles of Oakley
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
158 Alturas Avenue
158 Alturas Avenue, Pittsburg, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2125 sqft
158 Alturas Avenue Available 07/17/20 Plan 2 - Brand New Construction! Single Family Residence Approx 2,125 sf - 4 Bedrooms / 3 Bathrooms - attached 2-car garage. Home under construction - completion and move in date is subject to change.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
483 E 9th Street
483 East 9th Street, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1156 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
241 JUPITER CT
241 Jupiter Court, Pittsburg, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
2031 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Minutes to shopping, schools, college freeway and BART! Accessible community in newer part of Pittsburg. Spacious kitchen, lots of cabinets. Spacious family room and dining area.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
111 Ramona Street
111 Ramona Street, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
**PENDING** 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Pittsburg Duplex -Section 8 OK - **PENDING** 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pittsburg Spacious and updated kitchen Freshly painted and new flooring.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
255 W 11TH ST
255 West 11th Street, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
740 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Nice bright unit. Centrally located quick access to HWY 4, Downtown Pittsburg, Shops, Restaurants. Hurry wont last. Sorry No Pets!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oakley, CA

Oakley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

