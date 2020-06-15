697 Sutton Crest Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Amazing two-bedroom condo with mountain views. Large living/family room offers, wood/wood-like flooring, separate dining area and gas fire place. Bedrooms have wood/ wood-like flooring. The generous master bedroom includes a master bathroom, walk in closet and private patio. Patio offers a private utility area with washer/dryer. The spacious spare bedroom offers a large closet with a private patio. Kitchen offers stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, stainless steel refrigerator and recessed can lighting. Bathrooms recently updated with ceramic flooring, sinks and fixtures. The Oak Park Complex includes, two community pools /spas, indoor gym, club house, outdoor tennis & basketball court, hiking trails and parks. Two covered parking spaces. Pet friendly. Walking distance to middle and high school. Rent includes trash and water. Call Keli Griffin @ 805-794-1512.