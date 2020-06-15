All apartments in Oak Park
Oak Park, CA
697 Sutton Crest Trail
697 Sutton Crest Trail

697 Sutton Crest Trail · (805) 794-1512
Location

697 Sutton Crest Trail, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Amazing two-bedroom condo with mountain views. Large living/family room offers, wood/wood-like flooring, separate dining area and gas fire place. Bedrooms have wood/ wood-like flooring. The generous master bedroom includes a master bathroom, walk in closet and private patio. Patio offers a private utility area with washer/dryer. The spacious spare bedroom offers a large closet with a private patio. Kitchen offers stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, stainless steel refrigerator and recessed can lighting. Bathrooms recently updated with ceramic flooring, sinks and fixtures. The Oak Park Complex includes, two community pools /spas, indoor gym, club house, outdoor tennis & basketball court, hiking trails and parks. Two covered parking spaces. Pet friendly. Walking distance to middle and high school. Rent includes trash and water. Call Keli Griffin @ 805-794-1512.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 697 Sutton Crest Trail have any available units?
697 Sutton Crest Trail has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 697 Sutton Crest Trail have?
Some of 697 Sutton Crest Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 697 Sutton Crest Trail currently offering any rent specials?
697 Sutton Crest Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 697 Sutton Crest Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 697 Sutton Crest Trail is pet friendly.
Does 697 Sutton Crest Trail offer parking?
Yes, 697 Sutton Crest Trail does offer parking.
Does 697 Sutton Crest Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 697 Sutton Crest Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 697 Sutton Crest Trail have a pool?
Yes, 697 Sutton Crest Trail has a pool.
Does 697 Sutton Crest Trail have accessible units?
No, 697 Sutton Crest Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 697 Sutton Crest Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 697 Sutton Crest Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 697 Sutton Crest Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 697 Sutton Crest Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
