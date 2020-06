Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Great unit with direct access from garage. Two balconies, two master suites with bathrooms plus a powder bathroom. Light & Bright with dining area, breakfast nook and kitchen. Living room has a fireplace. Wood floors throughout, no carpeting. Very clean and comfortable. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included without warranty. Rent includes, trash, basic cable, community pool and workout area. Great location in community.