6604 Joshua Street
Last updated August 12 2019 at 7:16 AM

6604 Joshua Street

6604 Joshua St · No Longer Available
Location

6604 Joshua St, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Finally Ready for Lease!! You won't want to miss this one! When you walk in the door, you won't want to leave. Executive Home in a Nice Neighborhood. Brand new flooring just replaced throughout home. Now, it's ready for move in. Commission increase also.

BEAUTIFUL YARDS, EXCELLENT FLOOR PLAN, SERENE BACKYARD WITH LOTS OF PEACEFUL SPACE. GORGEOUS UPSCALE KITCHEN WITH TONS OF STORAGE, EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE HOME, WITH BRAND NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT, UPSCALE MASTER BATH, AND AN OVERALL EXQUISITE HOME TO LIVE IN, DREAM IN, AND ESCAPE TO. This home was completely rebuilt in 1996. It's an exceptionally lovely home with lots of space, and peaceful yet ready for entertaining. A real keeper!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 Joshua Street have any available units?
6604 Joshua Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
Is 6604 Joshua Street currently offering any rent specials?
6604 Joshua Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 Joshua Street pet-friendly?
No, 6604 Joshua Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 6604 Joshua Street offer parking?
No, 6604 Joshua Street does not offer parking.
Does 6604 Joshua Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6604 Joshua Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 Joshua Street have a pool?
No, 6604 Joshua Street does not have a pool.
Does 6604 Joshua Street have accessible units?
No, 6604 Joshua Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 Joshua Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6604 Joshua Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6604 Joshua Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6604 Joshua Street does not have units with air conditioning.
