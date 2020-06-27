6604 Joshua Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Finally Ready for Lease!! You won't want to miss this one! When you walk in the door, you won't want to leave. Executive Home in a Nice Neighborhood. Brand new flooring just replaced throughout home. Now, it's ready for move in. Commission increase also.



BEAUTIFUL YARDS, EXCELLENT FLOOR PLAN, SERENE BACKYARD WITH LOTS OF PEACEFUL SPACE. GORGEOUS UPSCALE KITCHEN WITH TONS OF STORAGE, EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE HOME, WITH BRAND NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT, UPSCALE MASTER BATH, AND AN OVERALL EXQUISITE HOME TO LIVE IN, DREAM IN, AND ESCAPE TO. This home was completely rebuilt in 1996. It's an exceptionally lovely home with lots of space, and peaceful yet ready for entertaining. A real keeper!!