640 Indian Oak Lane

Amenities

Welcome to prestigious Oak Par! Highly acclaimed schools! Located in the sought after Shadow Ridge community, this highly upgraded 2 Master Suite , 2.5 bath Townhome features upgrades galore! Expansive living room features elegant marble tile floors & fireplace, crown molding & recessed lighting. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, and much more! Lovely balcony with greenery views * 1 detached oversized garage boasts lots of storage space and 1 additional carport parking space. Resort like community offers Clubhouse, Pools, Spas, Raquetball, Volleyball, Basketball courts, Gym, BBQ area and is within walking distance to schools, hiking trails, parks to enjoy all the outdoor activities this area has to offer. Rent includes. Easy to show!