Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:12 AM

640 Indian Oak Lane

640 Indian Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

640 Indian Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
Welcome to prestigious Oak Par! Highly acclaimed schools! Located in the sought after Shadow Ridge community, this highly upgraded 2 Master Suite , 2.5 bath Townhome features upgrades galore! Expansive living room features elegant marble tile floors & fireplace, crown molding & recessed lighting. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, and much more! Lovely balcony with greenery views * 1 detached oversized garage boasts lots of storage space and 1 additional carport parking space. Resort like community offers Clubhouse, Pools, Spas, Raquetball, Volleyball, Basketball courts, Gym, BBQ area and is within walking distance to schools, hiking trails, parks to enjoy all the outdoor activities this area has to offer. Rent includes. Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Indian Oak Lane have any available units?
640 Indian Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 640 Indian Oak Lane have?
Some of 640 Indian Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Indian Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
640 Indian Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Indian Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 640 Indian Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 640 Indian Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 640 Indian Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 640 Indian Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Indian Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Indian Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 640 Indian Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 640 Indian Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 640 Indian Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Indian Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 Indian Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 640 Indian Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 Indian Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

