5805 Oak Bend Lane

This fully remodeled stunner is in the esteemed Shadow Ridge community and has it all. An interior designer was the previous owner and spared no expense. Upon entry, you will enjoy an open floor plan to the family room featuring Italian marble fireplace and a dining room with a beautiful iron candelabra chandelier. There are recessed and ambient lights and engineered wood floors throughout. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with marble counters, new white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has sliding door that leads you to the patio with views of the mountains and total privacy. Master suite also offers a large walk-in closet with built ins. The 2nd bedroom is a great sized room also with sliding door to the patio. The patio is the perfect place to relax or entertain. The assigned 2 covered carport spaces are steps away from the unit. Unit comes ready with washer, dryer and stainless steel refrigerator. Walking distance to Award winning Oak Park Schools. The community offers a resort lifestyle with 2 indoor Raquetball courts, 2 swimming pools and spas, BBQ area, gym with state of the art equipment, volleyball and basketball courts, park, hiking trails and pet friendly.