5805 Oak Bend Lane
5805 Oak Bend Lane

5805 Oak Bend Lane · (818) 355-3635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5805 Oak Bend Lane, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
volleyball court
This fully remodeled stunner is in the esteemed Shadow Ridge community and has it all. An interior designer was the previous owner and spared no expense. Upon entry, you will enjoy an open floor plan to the family room featuring Italian marble fireplace and a dining room with a beautiful iron candelabra chandelier. There are recessed and ambient lights and engineered wood floors throughout. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with marble counters, new white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has sliding door that leads you to the patio with views of the mountains and total privacy. Master suite also offers a large walk-in closet with built ins. The 2nd bedroom is a great sized room also with sliding door to the patio. The patio is the perfect place to relax or entertain. The assigned 2 covered carport spaces are steps away from the unit. Unit comes ready with washer, dryer and stainless steel refrigerator. Walking distance to Award winning Oak Park Schools. The community offers a resort lifestyle with 2 indoor Raquetball courts, 2 swimming pools and spas, BBQ area, gym with state of the art equipment, volleyball and basketball courts, park, hiking trails and pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 Oak Bend Lane have any available units?
5805 Oak Bend Lane has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5805 Oak Bend Lane have?
Some of 5805 Oak Bend Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 Oak Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Oak Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Oak Bend Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5805 Oak Bend Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5805 Oak Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5805 Oak Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 5805 Oak Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5805 Oak Bend Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Oak Bend Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5805 Oak Bend Lane has a pool.
Does 5805 Oak Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 5805 Oak Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 Oak Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5805 Oak Bend Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5805 Oak Bend Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5805 Oak Bend Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
