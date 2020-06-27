285 BAYPORT Way

Amenities

Views and privacy! Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with downstairs master suite. Two bedrooms and one bath upstairs. No carpet on the first floor. Sisel style carpet on stairs and upstairs. High ceilings throughout, bedrooms are amply sized. Kitchen is impeccable: light and bright with a breakfast nook area. French doors lead you to the the tropical - like backyard, custom 'invisible' screens help you to bring the outside in! Backyard mountain views, privacy and lush landscaping. Walking distance to Red Oak Elementary, Indian Springs Park, Starbucks, shopping and restaurants! Close proximity to community pool and spa, close to Kanan Shuttle drop off and pick up location. Located in the award winning Oak Park School District!