All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 285 BAYPORT Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, CA
/
285 BAYPORT Way
Last updated October 9 2019 at 8:37 PM

285 BAYPORT Way

285 Bayport Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

285 Bayport Way, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Views and privacy! Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with downstairs master suite. Two bedrooms and one bath upstairs. No carpet on the first floor. Sisel style carpet on stairs and upstairs. High ceilings throughout, bedrooms are amply sized. Kitchen is impeccable: light and bright with a breakfast nook area. French doors lead you to the the tropical - like backyard, custom 'invisible' screens help you to bring the outside in! Backyard mountain views, privacy and lush landscaping. Walking distance to Red Oak Elementary, Indian Springs Park, Starbucks, shopping and restaurants! Close proximity to community pool and spa, close to Kanan Shuttle drop off and pick up location. Located in the award winning Oak Park School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 BAYPORT Way have any available units?
285 BAYPORT Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
Is 285 BAYPORT Way currently offering any rent specials?
285 BAYPORT Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 BAYPORT Way pet-friendly?
No, 285 BAYPORT Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 285 BAYPORT Way offer parking?
No, 285 BAYPORT Way does not offer parking.
Does 285 BAYPORT Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 BAYPORT Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 BAYPORT Way have a pool?
Yes, 285 BAYPORT Way has a pool.
Does 285 BAYPORT Way have accessible units?
No, 285 BAYPORT Way does not have accessible units.
Does 285 BAYPORT Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 285 BAYPORT Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 285 BAYPORT Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 285 BAYPORT Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln
Oak Park, CA 91377
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr
Oak Park, CA 91377

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons