76 Sandy Creek Way

Welcome To Brookside Meadows - Modern home on quiet cul-de-sac Video Tour: https://youtu.be/iJLMuSZsbYE - **House has been vacant since Mid February. House and carpets professionally cleaned at the beginning of March**



Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.be/iJLMuSZsbYE



(UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our properties.)



Welcome home to this modern 3,768 sq ft 2-story luxury home on quiet cul-de-sac located in West Novato built-in 2001 in a serene neighborhood with multiple suites, formal living, and dining rooms.



Two-story formal entry welcomes you to this impeccable entertainers home. Formal entry into the expansive 2-story formal living room with custom crown-molding and stone fireplace.



The flowing floor-plan features large light-filled rooms, High-efficiency heating and air conditioning with, designer paint, home office w/Temp Controlled Wine Room. Large 3-Car garage with ample built-in cabinets.



Private backyard offers views of the surrounding rolling hills. Home is extremely private, backs to open open space creek and trail. Flower garden. Pellet grill for tenant use.



Enormous Kitchen features, granite counters, large island, built-in desk, roll-out drawers in cabinets and Double ovens. Walk-in pantry.



Master suite features tray ceiling with crown molding, and travertine master bathroom with large shower, separate jetted-tub, double vanity & dressing table. Large custom his & hers walk-in closets. Separate master bedroom retreat within master suite perfect for home office, nursery or fitness room.



Short distance to KP medical facility, grocery, Starbucks, restaurants, cleaners, pet grooming, veterinarian, and Express Bus to San Francisco for easy commute! 2 mins. to Rolling Hills Club, full-service fitness, tennis, aquatics facility with full spa services. 6 min. Commute to Buck Institute for Aging. 2 blocks to award-winning high school with STEM and Biotech Academy.



Travertine floors throughout formal living, dining, family and kitchen

High ceilings

Large eat-in kitchen

Plantation Shutters

Fenced yard

Wired for Surround Sound

3-Car Garage



(RLNE5633655)