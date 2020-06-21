All apartments in Novato
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM

1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105

1579 Novato Boulevard · (415) 383-8400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1579 Novato Boulevard, Novato, CA 94947
Central Novato

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN THE HEART OF NOVATO. Feel like you're living at the TOP OF THE WORLD. Very spacious condo in a beautiful complex. The large living room has a gas fireplace and enclosed balcony. The kitchen is open to dining area and living room, with tile counters, tile breakfast bar, micro hood and lots of cabinet space. The master bedroom is large with walk-in closet, and the bathroom has a double vanity. There is a stacked washer and dryer, community pool, assigned garage parking. Extra storage in the garage area, and two reserved parking spaces. Water and garbage are included! Very convenient to transportation and shopping. No pets! No smoking! For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Bayside Management at 415-383-8400 x0530. DRE #: 01351735
Condominium

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105 have any available units?
1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105 have?
Some of 1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105 currently offering any rent specials?
1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105 pet-friendly?
No, 1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Novato.
Does 1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105 offer parking?
Yes, 1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105 does offer parking.
Does 1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105 have a pool?
Yes, 1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105 has a pool.
Does 1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105 have accessible units?
No, 1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105 does not have units with air conditioning.
