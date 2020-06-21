1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN THE HEART OF NOVATO. Feel like you're living at the TOP OF THE WORLD. Very spacious condo in a beautiful complex. The large living room has a gas fireplace and enclosed balcony. The kitchen is open to dining area and living room, with tile counters, tile breakfast bar, micro hood and lots of cabinet space. The master bedroom is large with walk-in closet, and the bathroom has a double vanity. There is a stacked washer and dryer, community pool, assigned garage parking. Extra storage in the garage area, and two reserved parking spaces. Water and garbage are included! Very convenient to transportation and shopping. No pets! No smoking! For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Bayside Management at 415-383-8400 x0530. DRE #: 01351735

Condominium