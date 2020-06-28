Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a Bonus Room in Norwalk!! -



Come take a look at our beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home available in the city of Norwalk.



It has fresh paint, new carpet, and a big kitchen. This home comes with a family/dent room, 1 car garage, stackable washer./dryer, central A/C unit, and a big back yard. Perfect location in a nice neighborhood. Near the 5/605 freeway and a few miles from the Cerritos mall and college.



"MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE"



Call Tatiana at 562-686-9104 to schedule an appointment to view the home.



Rental Requirements:

Income requirement 2.5x more the rent

No prior rent collections

No prior evictions

Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current

Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18



Property:

14843 Disney Ave.

Norwalk, CA 90650



Visit our website

www.primemgnt.com

(562) 908-1415



Professionally Managed By PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC



(RLNE2527501)