Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a Bonus Room in Norwalk!! -
Come take a look at our beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home available in the city of Norwalk.
It has fresh paint, new carpet, and a big kitchen. This home comes with a family/dent room, 1 car garage, stackable washer./dryer, central A/C unit, and a big back yard. Perfect location in a nice neighborhood. Near the 5/605 freeway and a few miles from the Cerritos mall and college.
"MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE"
Call Tatiana at 562-686-9104 to schedule an appointment to view the home.
Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18
Property:
14843 Disney Ave.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Visit our website
www.primemgnt.com
(562) 908-1415
Professionally Managed By PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC
(RLNE2527501)