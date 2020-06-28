All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

14843 Disney Ave.

14843 Disney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14843 Disney Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a Bonus Room in Norwalk!! -

Come take a look at our beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home available in the city of Norwalk.

It has fresh paint, new carpet, and a big kitchen. This home comes with a family/dent room, 1 car garage, stackable washer./dryer, central A/C unit, and a big back yard. Perfect location in a nice neighborhood. Near the 5/605 freeway and a few miles from the Cerritos mall and college.

"MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE"

Call Tatiana at 562-686-9104 to schedule an appointment to view the home.

Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18

Property:
14843 Disney Ave.
Norwalk, CA 90650

Visit our website
www.primemgnt.com
(562) 908-1415

Professionally Managed By PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC

(RLNE2527501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14843 Disney Ave. have any available units?
14843 Disney Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 14843 Disney Ave. have?
Some of 14843 Disney Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14843 Disney Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
14843 Disney Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14843 Disney Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 14843 Disney Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 14843 Disney Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 14843 Disney Ave. offers parking.
Does 14843 Disney Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14843 Disney Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14843 Disney Ave. have a pool?
No, 14843 Disney Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 14843 Disney Ave. have accessible units?
No, 14843 Disney Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 14843 Disney Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14843 Disney Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
