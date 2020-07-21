All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

14823 Lefloss Ave

14823 Lefloss Avenue
Location

14823 Lefloss Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Spacious 2 bed/1ba home. All bill's paid by owner. - Property Id: 139941

2BR/1Ba 1250ft2 available now
saturday 2019-07-20
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home with all utilities paid for by owner. Trash, water, electricity, DirecTV, Internet, Gas.
Home is in a nice quiet working neighborhood. No apartments on the street. Directly across from Elementary, 2 blocks from middle school, and 3 blocks from Cerritos College. Lots of shopping and dining. Down the street from Cerritos mall
Direct access to 91, 605 and 105 freeway. Quick jump on the 5 freeway making it centrally located. Parking in driveway for 2 cars. Large living room with open floor plan. Big kitchen with island. First time on the market to rent in 15 years. Home has been recently updated. Central AC. Stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher provided.
Home is on a lot with 2 other studios rented out to quiet tenants. All units have private space and entry. This house has private front yard and side area. Must see.
Renters must have proof of income. Good credit. No evictions.
Call or text Van 562-440-3297
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139941p
Property Id 139941

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5043336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

