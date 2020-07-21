14823 Lefloss Ave

Amenities

Spacious 2 bed/1ba home. All bill's paid by owner. - Property Id: 139941



2BR/1Ba1250ft2available now

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home with all utilities paid for by owner. Trash, water, electricity, DirecTV, Internet, Gas.

Home is in a nice quiet working neighborhood. No apartments on the street. Directly across from Elementary, 2 blocks from middle school, and 3 blocks from Cerritos College. Lots of shopping and dining. Down the street from Cerritos mall

Direct access to 91, 605 and 105 freeway. Quick jump on the 5 freeway making it centrally located. Parking in driveway for 2 cars. Large living room with open floor plan. Big kitchen with island. First time on the market to rent in 15 years. Home has been recently updated. Central AC. Stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher provided.

Home is on a lot with 2 other studios rented out to quiet tenants. All units have private space and entry. This house has private front yard and side area. Must see.

Renters must have proof of income. Good credit. No evictions.

Call or text Van 562-440-3297

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139941p

No Pets Allowed



