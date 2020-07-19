All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12515 Hayford Street

12515 Hayford Street · No Longer Available
Location

12515 Hayford Street, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Beautiful, Updated Norwalk 3 Bedroom Home - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * Recently updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in great neighborhood. Newer flooring with hardwood in hallways, kitchen and living room. New carpet in bedrooms. Open family kitchen with granite counter tops, updated cabinets, built-in gas stove & oven. Remodeled hall bath. Master bedroom includes two closets & updated attached bath. Central air and heat make this home a dream. Two car attached garage with roll-up door. Private backyard with large patio and fruit trees. Walking distance to local shops, schools and transportation.
Rent $2600.00
Deposit $2650.00 OAC

Tenant Pays ALL Utilities
No Pet Policy

Requirements -
- 620 and above credit score
- 2.5 - 3 times rent amount for income
- Pay stubs and/or Tax documents for proof of income

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12515 Hayford Street have any available units?
12515 Hayford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 12515 Hayford Street have?
Some of 12515 Hayford Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12515 Hayford Street currently offering any rent specials?
12515 Hayford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12515 Hayford Street pet-friendly?
No, 12515 Hayford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 12515 Hayford Street offer parking?
Yes, 12515 Hayford Street offers parking.
Does 12515 Hayford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12515 Hayford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12515 Hayford Street have a pool?
No, 12515 Hayford Street does not have a pool.
Does 12515 Hayford Street have accessible units?
No, 12515 Hayford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12515 Hayford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12515 Hayford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
