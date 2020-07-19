12515 Hayford Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Beautiful, Updated Norwalk 3 Bedroom Home - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * Recently updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in great neighborhood. Newer flooring with hardwood in hallways, kitchen and living room. New carpet in bedrooms. Open family kitchen with granite counter tops, updated cabinets, built-in gas stove & oven. Remodeled hall bath. Master bedroom includes two closets & updated attached bath. Central air and heat make this home a dream. Two car attached garage with roll-up door. Private backyard with large patio and fruit trees. Walking distance to local shops, schools and transportation.

Rent $2600.00

Deposit $2650.00 OAC



Tenant Pays ALL Utilities

No Pet Policy



Requirements -

- 620 and above credit score

- 2.5 - 3 times rent amount for income

- Pay stubs and/or Tax documents for proof of income



(RLNE4637814)