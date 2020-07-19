12515 Hayford Street

Amenities
Beautiful, Updated Norwalk 3 Bedroom Home - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * Recently updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in great neighborhood. Newer flooring with hardwood in hallways, kitchen and living room. New carpet in bedrooms. Open family kitchen with granite counter tops, updated cabinets, built-in gas stove & oven. Remodeled hall bath. Master bedroom includes two closets & updated attached bath. Central air and heat make this home a dream. Two car attached garage with roll-up door. Private backyard with large patio and fruit trees. Walking distance to local shops, schools and transportation.
Rent $2600.00
Deposit $2650.00 OAC
Tenant Pays ALL Utilities
No Pet Policy
Requirements -
- 620 and above credit score
- 2.5 - 3 times rent amount for income
- Pay stubs and/or Tax documents for proof of income
(RLNE4637814)