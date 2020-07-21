12065 Foster Road, Unit 4

Amenities

3 Bedroom Norwalk Condo in Gated Community - Awesome 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 story condo in quiet Norwalk neighborhood. Open concept living room, kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area with wood laminate floors and gas fireplace. Powder room and 2 car attached garage with washer/dryer hook ups complete the downstairs. Upstairs master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, good closet space and attached bath. Condo features AC/heat, gated community, great location across from the refreshing community pool and a nice front patio for relaxing. Water and trash are included.



Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1266344?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. NOTE: Wait for 888# to be texted to your prior to going to the property. Park on Foster Rd. and access the property via the gate. Push 029 at gate for entry. Walk to the left and then to the right at the first row of condos across from the pool.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-515-3999

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com



(RLNE5614295)