12065 Foster Road, Unit 4

Location

12065 Foster Road, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom Norwalk Condo in Gated Community - Awesome 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 story condo in quiet Norwalk neighborhood. Open concept living room, kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area with wood laminate floors and gas fireplace. Powder room and 2 car attached garage with washer/dryer hook ups complete the downstairs. Upstairs master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, good closet space and attached bath. Condo features AC/heat, gated community, great location across from the refreshing community pool and a nice front patio for relaxing. Water and trash are included.

Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1266344?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. NOTE: Wait for 888# to be texted to your prior to going to the property. Park on Foster Rd. and access the property via the gate. Push 029 at gate for entry. Walk to the left and then to the right at the first row of condos across from the pool.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

(RLNE5614295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12065 Foster Road, Unit 4 have any available units?
12065 Foster Road, Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 12065 Foster Road, Unit 4 have?
Some of 12065 Foster Road, Unit 4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12065 Foster Road, Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
12065 Foster Road, Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12065 Foster Road, Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12065 Foster Road, Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 12065 Foster Road, Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 12065 Foster Road, Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 12065 Foster Road, Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12065 Foster Road, Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12065 Foster Road, Unit 4 have a pool?
Yes, 12065 Foster Road, Unit 4 has a pool.
Does 12065 Foster Road, Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 12065 Foster Road, Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 12065 Foster Road, Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12065 Foster Road, Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
