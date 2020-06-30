All apartments in Norwalk
12038 Orange Street

Location

12038 Orange Street, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
It's on Hold Saturday showing cancelled. New bathrooms are decorated with new tub, new sink, new toilet, New paint, and new marble tiles. Kitchen has been upgraded also with new cabinet and granite counter top. This contemporary style house is very bright with lots sun lights. Also the interior structures are very open with cathedral ceiling. This is built in 1995. All rooms covered with laminate wood floors. Master suit comes with a high ceiling, huge walk in closet, and full bathroom with double sink. Laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor close to all bedrooms. Two car attached garage has direct access to the unit. There are central heating and central air conditioning systems.
This is an end unit inside the gated community. This community located within the walking distance to the Elementary School, post
office and the community center. This is located close to the Freeways 5, 91, 605 and 105. The Metro Norwalk Railroad Station is only 5
Min. away. All shopping and restaurant are pretty close to this location. Please call Thomas for showing at 562-274-3593.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12038 Orange Street have any available units?
12038 Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 12038 Orange Street have?
Some of 12038 Orange Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12038 Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
12038 Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12038 Orange Street pet-friendly?
No, 12038 Orange Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 12038 Orange Street offer parking?
Yes, 12038 Orange Street offers parking.
Does 12038 Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12038 Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12038 Orange Street have a pool?
No, 12038 Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 12038 Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 12038 Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12038 Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12038 Orange Street does not have units with dishwashers.

