12038 Orange Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

It's on Hold Saturday showing cancelled. New bathrooms are decorated with new tub, new sink, new toilet, New paint, and new marble tiles. Kitchen has been upgraded also with new cabinet and granite counter top. This contemporary style house is very bright with lots sun lights. Also the interior structures are very open with cathedral ceiling. This is built in 1995. All rooms covered with laminate wood floors. Master suit comes with a high ceiling, huge walk in closet, and full bathroom with double sink. Laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor close to all bedrooms. Two car attached garage has direct access to the unit. There are central heating and central air conditioning systems.

This is an end unit inside the gated community. This community located within the walking distance to the Elementary School, post

office and the community center. This is located close to the Freeways 5, 91, 605 and 105. The Metro Norwalk Railroad Station is only 5

Min. away. All shopping and restaurant are pretty close to this location. Please call Thomas for showing at 562-274-3593.