You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features a spacious open floor plan and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12031 Arlee Avenue have any available units?
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
What amenities does 12031 Arlee Avenue have?
Some of 12031 Arlee Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12031 Arlee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12031 Arlee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12031 Arlee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12031 Arlee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12031 Arlee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12031 Arlee Avenue offers parking.
Does 12031 Arlee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12031 Arlee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12031 Arlee Avenue have a pool?
No, 12031 Arlee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12031 Arlee Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 12031 Arlee Avenue has accessible units.
Does 12031 Arlee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12031 Arlee Avenue has units with dishwashers.