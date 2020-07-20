All apartments in Norwalk
Find more places like 12031 Arlee Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwalk, CA
/
12031 Arlee Avenue
Last updated March 25 2019 at 11:13 AM

12031 Arlee Avenue

12031 Arlee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norwalk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12031 Arlee Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features a spacious open floor plan and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features a spacious open floor plan and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12031 Arlee Avenue have any available units?
12031 Arlee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 12031 Arlee Avenue have?
Some of 12031 Arlee Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12031 Arlee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12031 Arlee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12031 Arlee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12031 Arlee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12031 Arlee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12031 Arlee Avenue offers parking.
Does 12031 Arlee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12031 Arlee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12031 Arlee Avenue have a pool?
No, 12031 Arlee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12031 Arlee Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 12031 Arlee Avenue has accessible units.
Does 12031 Arlee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12031 Arlee Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave
Norwalk, CA 90650
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St
Norwalk, CA 90650

Similar Pages

Norwalk 1 BedroomsNorwalk 2 Bedrooms
Norwalk Apartments with GymsNorwalk Apartments with Parking
Norwalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CA
Marina del Rey, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles