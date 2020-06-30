All apartments in Norwalk
11804 Los Alisos Circle
11804 Los Alisos Circle

11804 Los Alisos Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11804 Los Alisos Circle, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 2 Story Town House in Quiet and Well maintained Gated Community. **3 Bed Rooms/ 2.5 Bath. ** High Ceiling in Living Room. **Dining area is open to Living Room so you don't miss any family fun. ** Living/Dining areas leads to back yard with patio cover. **Breakfast bar ** Kitchen Cabinet with Granite counter Top, Laminate Flooring** Gas Stove, Dishwasher. **Central AC and New Heater. **Washer/Dryer hook ups. ** 2 Car Attached Garage. **Very Clean and Quiet Community has a pool, spa and a playground for the Kid. ** Close to 5 and 605 Freeway and to School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11804 Los Alisos Circle have any available units?
11804 Los Alisos Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 11804 Los Alisos Circle have?
Some of 11804 Los Alisos Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11804 Los Alisos Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11804 Los Alisos Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11804 Los Alisos Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11804 Los Alisos Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 11804 Los Alisos Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11804 Los Alisos Circle offers parking.
Does 11804 Los Alisos Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11804 Los Alisos Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11804 Los Alisos Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11804 Los Alisos Circle has a pool.
Does 11804 Los Alisos Circle have accessible units?
No, 11804 Los Alisos Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11804 Los Alisos Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11804 Los Alisos Circle has units with dishwashers.

