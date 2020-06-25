11675 Harvard Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A well maintained spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath corner house with plenty of parking, located in College Estates. 2 large bedrooms have ensuite baths. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet. A refrigerator, washer and dryer is available for use but will not be repaired/replaced by owner. A 2 car garage includes a storage area/workshop. Close to the 91, 605 and the 5 freeways. Close to Cerritos Mall and Cerritos College.



Shown by appointment only on Aug. 24th. Text listing agent, Robin Comer, for appointment (213) 709-4672 appointment.

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS