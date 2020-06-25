All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

11675 Harvard Drive

11675 Harvard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11675 Harvard Drive, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A well maintained spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath corner house with plenty of parking, located in College Estates. 2 large bedrooms have ensuite baths. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet. A refrigerator, washer and dryer is available for use but will not be repaired/replaced by owner. A 2 car garage includes a storage area/workshop. Close to the 91, 605 and the 5 freeways. Close to Cerritos Mall and Cerritos College.

Shown by appointment only on Aug. 24th. Text listing agent, Robin Comer, for appointment (213) 709-4672 appointment.
DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11675 Harvard Drive have any available units?
11675 Harvard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 11675 Harvard Drive have?
Some of 11675 Harvard Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11675 Harvard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11675 Harvard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11675 Harvard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11675 Harvard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 11675 Harvard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11675 Harvard Drive offers parking.
Does 11675 Harvard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11675 Harvard Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11675 Harvard Drive have a pool?
No, 11675 Harvard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11675 Harvard Drive have accessible units?
No, 11675 Harvard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11675 Harvard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11675 Harvard Drive has units with dishwashers.
