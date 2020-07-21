This Beautiful Pool Home in Norwalk has everything a new family needs to create a special home. AS soon as you drive up you will notice a big driveway for 4 car parking and still have a 2 car garage. There is a great big tree out front with lots of shade to sit out front and relax. Once you walk into the living room you'll notice the dining room to the side and both areas have outside views to the front yard. This Beautiful Pool Home in Norwalk has everything a new family needs to create a special home. AS soon as you drive up you will notice a big driveway for 4 car parking and still have a 2 car garage. There is a great big tree out front with lots of shade to sit out front and relax. Once you walk into the living room you'll notice the dining room to the side and both areas have outside views to the front yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11633 Spry Street have any available units?
11633 Spry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 11633 Spry Street have?
Some of 11633 Spry Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11633 Spry Street currently offering any rent specials?
11633 Spry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11633 Spry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11633 Spry Street is pet friendly.
Does 11633 Spry Street offer parking?
Yes, 11633 Spry Street offers parking.
Does 11633 Spry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11633 Spry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11633 Spry Street have a pool?
Yes, 11633 Spry Street has a pool.
Does 11633 Spry Street have accessible units?
Yes, 11633 Spry Street has accessible units.
Does 11633 Spry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11633 Spry Street has units with dishwashers.