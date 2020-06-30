11542 Nava St

Amenities

Charming home built in 1949. Completely refurbished and renovated inside and out; Turnkey, cozy single family home in a family friendly neighborhood. Located on an over sized corner lot with a significant amount of backyard space. Newly installed 6 foot vinyl fencing provides a lovely look to the home all the while providing security and privacy. Inside the home boasts original wood floors throughout. Bright natural light streams throughout the many windows in this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Great cross breezes. Sliding doors provides access from the dining room to the backyard. The kitchen has been inspired by the year the home was built and is crisp, clean and white. Brand new quart counter tops, back splash and under mount stainless steel sink were just installed and partner with the vintage (refurbished, just like new) 1950's Stove to include four gas burners, a double oven and double broiler. Dining room and living room are incredibly spacious with plenty of room for dining and entertaining. Two bedrooms and the one bathroom are located on one side of the home while the third bedroom, the largest of the three bedrooms, is located on the opposite side of the home and is flanked by gorgeous barn doors. The flow of the home is really well positioned. New lighting fixtures and switches, bronze door hardware throughout and mini blinds in most rooms. Street parking and designated Laundry Room with Laundry Sink, Washer and Dryer. Full security system, fire alarm and CO monitored by ADT. Beautiful shade trees in front yard bring a southern feel to the home and plants with pops of color on the front, side and backyard. The full front porch is the perfect place for relaxing with a cup of tea or coffee. This turn-key home ready welcome you and is a very sweet place to call Home.

***Property will be leased without Garage******



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1949



Deposits: $3,000.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.