Last updated November 27 2019 at 1:16 AM

11542 Nava St

11542 Nava Street · No Longer Available
Location

11542 Nava Street, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming home built in 1949. Completely refurbished and renovated inside and out; Turnkey, cozy single family home in a family friendly neighborhood. Located on an over sized corner lot with a significant amount of backyard space. Newly installed 6 foot vinyl fencing provides a lovely look to the home all the while providing security and privacy. Inside the home boasts original wood floors throughout. Bright natural light streams throughout the many windows in this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Great cross breezes. Sliding doors provides access from the dining room to the backyard. The kitchen has been inspired by the year the home was built and is crisp, clean and white. Brand new quart counter tops, back splash and under mount stainless steel sink were just installed and partner with the vintage (refurbished, just like new) 1950's Stove to include four gas burners, a double oven and double broiler. Dining room and living room are incredibly spacious with plenty of room for dining and entertaining. Two bedrooms and the one bathroom are located on one side of the home while the third bedroom, the largest of the three bedrooms, is located on the opposite side of the home and is flanked by gorgeous barn doors. The flow of the home is really well positioned. New lighting fixtures and switches, bronze door hardware throughout and mini blinds in most rooms. Street parking and designated Laundry Room with Laundry Sink, Washer and Dryer. Full security system, fire alarm and CO monitored by ADT. Beautiful shade trees in front yard bring a southern feel to the home and plants with pops of color on the front, side and backyard. The full front porch is the perfect place for relaxing with a cup of tea or coffee. This turn-key home ready welcome you and is a very sweet place to call Home.
***Property will be leased without Garage******

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1949

Deposits: $3,000.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11542 Nava St have any available units?
11542 Nava St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 11542 Nava St have?
Some of 11542 Nava St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11542 Nava St currently offering any rent specials?
11542 Nava St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11542 Nava St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11542 Nava St is pet friendly.
Does 11542 Nava St offer parking?
Yes, 11542 Nava St offers parking.
Does 11542 Nava St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11542 Nava St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11542 Nava St have a pool?
No, 11542 Nava St does not have a pool.
Does 11542 Nava St have accessible units?
No, 11542 Nava St does not have accessible units.
Does 11542 Nava St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11542 Nava St does not have units with dishwashers.

