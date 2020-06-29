11234 Ferina Street

Amenities
PLEASE READ PRE-RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
-Water & trash paid
-Conveniently located near 605, 105, & 91 fwy
-Near Cerritos College
-Gated apartment complex
-On-site laundry facility
-On-site management
-24- hour emergency maintenance
* No pets
Pre-rental requirements:
-Applicants must be over the age of 18
- Gross income must be three times the monthly rent
-Valid SSN & state issued identification
- Positive rental history (No Evictions, No collections)
-At least one year of stable employment
- Established good credit
- MAX 3 people
*Se habla espaol.
*Sample unit shown in pictures*
Shown by appointment only! Please gives us call at (562) 462 - 1250 to schedule your appointment.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/norwalk-ca?lid=12915830
