All apartments in Norwalk
Find more places like 11234 Ferina Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwalk, CA
/
11234 Ferina Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

11234 Ferina Street

11234 Ferina Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norwalk
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11234 Ferina Street, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
PLEASE READ PRE-RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

-Water & trash paid
-Conveniently located near 605, 105, & 91 fwy
-Near Cerritos College
-Gated apartment complex
-On-site laundry facility
-On-site management
-24- hour emergency maintenance
* No pets

Pre-rental requirements:
-Applicants must be over the age of 18
- Gross income must be three times the monthly rent
-Valid SSN & state issued identification
- Positive rental history (No Evictions, No collections)
-At least one year of stable employment
- Established good credit
- MAX 3 people

*Se habla espaol.
*Sample unit shown in pictures*

Shown by appointment only! Please gives us call at (562) 462 - 1250 to schedule your appointment.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/norwalk-ca?lid=12915830

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5425139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11234 Ferina Street have any available units?
11234 Ferina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 11234 Ferina Street have?
Some of 11234 Ferina Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11234 Ferina Street currently offering any rent specials?
11234 Ferina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11234 Ferina Street pet-friendly?
No, 11234 Ferina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 11234 Ferina Street offer parking?
Yes, 11234 Ferina Street offers parking.
Does 11234 Ferina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11234 Ferina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11234 Ferina Street have a pool?
No, 11234 Ferina Street does not have a pool.
Does 11234 Ferina Street have accessible units?
No, 11234 Ferina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11234 Ferina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11234 Ferina Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave
Norwalk, CA 90650
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St
Norwalk, CA 90650

Similar Pages

Norwalk 1 BedroomsNorwalk 2 Bedrooms
Norwalk Apartments with BalconyNorwalk Dog Friendly Apartments
Norwalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA
Inglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles