11234 Ferina Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

PLEASE READ PRE-RENTAL REQUIREMENTS



-Water & trash paid

-Conveniently located near 605, 105, & 91 fwy

-Near Cerritos College

-Gated apartment complex

-On-site laundry facility

-On-site management

-24- hour emergency maintenance

* No pets



Pre-rental requirements:

-Applicants must be over the age of 18

- Gross income must be three times the monthly rent

-Valid SSN & state issued identification

- Positive rental history (No Evictions, No collections)

-At least one year of stable employment

- Established good credit

- MAX 3 people



*Se habla espaol.

*Sample unit shown in pictures*



Shown by appointment only! Please gives us call at (562) 462 - 1250 to schedule your appointment.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/norwalk-ca?lid=12915830



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5425139)