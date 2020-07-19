All apartments in Norwalk
10934 Molette Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10934 Molette Street

10934 Molette Street · No Longer Available
Location

10934 Molette Street, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Lovely Norwalk single story family home in a quiet neighborhood. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Features include living room, galley kitchen with dining area, large family room with sliding door to back patio/yard, direct garage access, laundry in garage, gas stove, double ovens and dishwasher. There is a 2 car garage, central air and heat. The double door refrigerator, washer and dryer are staying with the property. The home is currently furnished, the furnishings are available to be included in the lease period. If no furnishings needed they will be removed from the property.Conveniently located very near Cerritos College, Excelsior High School, shopping and easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10934 Molette Street have any available units?
10934 Molette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 10934 Molette Street have?
Some of 10934 Molette Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10934 Molette Street currently offering any rent specials?
10934 Molette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10934 Molette Street pet-friendly?
No, 10934 Molette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 10934 Molette Street offer parking?
Yes, 10934 Molette Street offers parking.
Does 10934 Molette Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10934 Molette Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10934 Molette Street have a pool?
Yes, 10934 Molette Street has a pool.
Does 10934 Molette Street have accessible units?
No, 10934 Molette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10934 Molette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10934 Molette Street has units with dishwashers.
