10934 Molette Street

Amenities
Lovely Norwalk single story family home in a quiet neighborhood. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Features include living room, galley kitchen with dining area, large family room with sliding door to back patio/yard, direct garage access, laundry in garage, gas stove, double ovens and dishwasher. There is a 2 car garage, central air and heat. The double door refrigerator, washer and dryer are staying with the property. The home is currently furnished, the furnishings are available to be included in the lease period. If no furnishings needed they will be removed from the property.Conveniently located very near Cerritos College, Excelsior High School, shopping and easy freeway access.