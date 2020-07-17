10903 Hoback Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

DISCOUNTED RENT $2595.00 Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 1 bath house (1200 sq ft approx) on a corner lot. The house features a large beautiful kitchen with cherrywood cabinets and granite counters, with high island bar, stainless steel dishwasher and range hood. Flooring is ceramic tile in open living spaces and luxury vinyl in hallway and bedrooms. Separate laundry room. Central A/C and heat and ceiling fans in Living room and bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Home located near schools, shopping, walking trails, public transportation and freeway access. 1 car garage included. for a faster response please text me,