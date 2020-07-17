All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

10903 Hoback Street

10903 Hoback Street · (562) 925-9000
Location

10903 Hoback Street, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
DISCOUNTED RENT $2595.00 Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 1 bath house (1200 sq ft approx) on a corner lot. The house features a large beautiful kitchen with cherrywood cabinets and granite counters, with high island bar, stainless steel dishwasher and range hood. Flooring is ceramic tile in open living spaces and luxury vinyl in hallway and bedrooms. Separate laundry room. Central A/C and heat and ceiling fans in Living room and bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Home located near schools, shopping, walking trails, public transportation and freeway access. 1 car garage included. for a faster response please text me,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10903 Hoback Street have any available units?
10903 Hoback Street has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 10903 Hoback Street have?
Some of 10903 Hoback Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10903 Hoback Street currently offering any rent specials?
10903 Hoback Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10903 Hoback Street pet-friendly?
No, 10903 Hoback Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 10903 Hoback Street offer parking?
Yes, 10903 Hoback Street offers parking.
Does 10903 Hoback Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10903 Hoback Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10903 Hoback Street have a pool?
No, 10903 Hoback Street does not have a pool.
Does 10903 Hoback Street have accessible units?
No, 10903 Hoback Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10903 Hoback Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10903 Hoback Street has units with dishwashers.
