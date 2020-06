Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath front house in Norwalk on the Downey border -- near the 605 freeway and Costco! Newly upgraded kitchen with new cabinets, countertops and flooring, updated hall bath, brand new master bathroom. Also includes new central air and heat, newer windows, covered patio, large yard with new wooden fence for extra privacy, and finished 2 car detached garage with laundry hook-ups.