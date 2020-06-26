10617 Lakefront Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool hot tub

Studio w Small Lake at Patio Near Los Angeles - Property Id: 136548



The property is within a very nice community, with man made lake. With all the amenities like gym, pool.



The condo unit contains Washer Dryer. Has a wonderdul patio - with a personal small lake with falls.



On-site waterfront. See images.



This property is less than a mile away from the transportation station; access to buses, metro train. Multiple ways to commute or get to Downtown.



The place comes with all the Appliances ( refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, washer, dryer ).



The place also comes semi furnish. With nice dining set for 4 people. And 2 bar stools. They can be removed if the tenant wish to not have them of course.



Customizeable: The unit also can be arranged to have a space saving murphy bed - with an additional one time payment for the setup.

