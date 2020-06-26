All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

10617 Lakefront Dr

10617 Lakefront Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10617 Lakefront Drive, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
Studio w Small Lake at Patio Near Los Angeles - Property Id: 136548

The property is within a very nice community, with man made lake. With all the amenities like gym, pool.

The condo unit contains Washer Dryer. Has a wonderdul patio - with a personal small lake with falls.

On-site waterfront. See images.

This property is less than a mile away from the transportation station; access to buses, metro train. Multiple ways to commute or get to Downtown.

The place comes with all the Appliances ( refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, washer, dryer ).

The place also comes semi furnish. With nice dining set for 4 people. And 2 bar stools. They can be removed if the tenant wish to not have them of course.

Customizeable: The unit also can be arranged to have a space saving murphy bed - with an additional one time payment for the setup.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136548
Property Id 136548

(RLNE5443027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

